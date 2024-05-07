Updated Tue., May 7, 2024 at 4:49 p.m.

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Justin L. Wilkins and Christina M. Serafini, both of Green River, Wyoming.

Sarah A. Campbell and Abigail E. Morrison, both of Spokane.

Thomas P. McGoldrick and Joyce Kathleen Zaro, both of Spokane.

Michael D. Guarisco and Hailey A. Powell, both of Spokane Valley.

Travis A. Rogers and Brianna R. Kennedy, both of Spokane.

Jason A. McCray and Larissa M. Conley, both of Otis Orchards.

Cameron R. Chase and Julia S. Gats, both of Spokane.

Adnan Mustajbasic and Almina Begunic, both of Spokane.

Calie M. Lattimore and Julia A. Robinson, both of Spokane.

Austin L. Meng and Leanne M. Clark, both of Spokane.

Matthew S. Marelli and Mary E. Martinsen, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael K. Ngeno and Viola Chepleting, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody R. Gentry, of Albion, Washington, and Horizon S.C. Worden, of Spokane.

Kameran A.H. Musgrave, of Reardan, Washington, and Emily J. Knudtson, of Spokane.

Kyle C.A. Lamson and Amanda J. Denney, both of Rathdrum.

Jordan K. Thomas, of Cheney, and Amanda C. Mccullough, of Shelton, Washington.

Ryan C. Anderson and Shante M. Payne, both of Spokane Valley.

Zachary L. Edwards and Elizabeth M. Burns, both of Altus, Oklahoma.

Jordan C. Hurlburt and Abby M. Murphy, both of Spokane Valley.

Connor R. Hopkins and Autumn L. Reiber, both of Mica.

Bobson Langinbolan and Marcella Tarkwon, both of Spokane Valley.

David R. Dibartolo and Shannon G. Panther, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

LJ And SK Investment Property Inc. v. John Hamilton-Hartwell, et al., restitution of premises.

J.D. Wolfe LLC v. Rose Matthews, restitution of premises.

J.D. Wolfe LLC v. Elven Peterson, restitution of premises.

J.D. Wolfe LLC v. Justin Henderson, et al., restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge Apartments v. Louisa Denobrega et al., restitution of premises.

Syringa Property Management Inc. v. Marcina Branis, et al., restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington v. Rebecca Poole, restitution of premises.

AFO LLC v. John Doe, et al., restitution of premises.

Richard Beck v. Nathanial Hagarty, et al., complaint.

James McMahan, et al. v. D. Miller and Associates et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Waga, Kristina K. and Scott C.

Henderson, Kelli B. and Billy J.

Van Pelt, John M. and Margaret G.

Galloway, Jamison T. and Moskalenko, Angelina

Lissieur, Domingo and Perez, Liliana

Scrima, Kimberly and Phillip

Decoteau, Shannon R. and Primero, John C.

Saad, Sonia and Salah, Rashad

Olsen, Meagan and Zahara, Charles W. Jr.

Schenck, Lauren J. and Moresi, Ezio E.

Geenen, Allison R. and Jeffrey J.

Warren, Margaret A. and Nicole E.

McKeen, Megan and Rosalez, Morgan

Johnson, Jennifer N. and Sean K.

Russell, Sora and Meske, Michael P. Jr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Joshua J. Gould, 19; 54 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to drive-by shooting and first-degree robbery.

Matthew F. Fowler, 53; 52 days in prison with 52 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Dalen A. Smith, 34; $881 restitution, 5.5 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Micah T. Rodriguez, 29; 65 days in jail with 65 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex or kidnap offender.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jovan A. Canton, 43; $964.58 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Danny W. Abbott-Teeples, 39; 30 days in jail converted to 25 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Andalee L. Andrew, 30; 33 days in jail, after being found guilty of two charges of second-degree criminal trespass.

Kristin L. Bennion, 52; $1000 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Drew D. Campbell, 34; 39 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree driving while license suspended.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Norman T. Jarvis, 31; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of failure to register as a sex offender.

James D. Mitchell, 20; $500 fine, one day in jail. after being found guilty of reckless driving.

William M. Norris, 44; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Eric N. Olson, 41; 21 days in jail, after being found guilty of three counts of third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Aztlan Ramirez, 24; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Zachary S. Rose, 32; 12 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Charles A. Roshau, 50; 10 days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a controlled substance, public use of a controlled substance and first-degree criminal trespass.

Jesse M. Salway, 37; 17 days in jail, after being found guilty of interfering with pedestrian traffic.

Augustus K. Skelton, 23; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Latoya R. Spotted Horse, 35; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Patricia A. Schauman, 33; four days in jail, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Austin W. Spradley, 33; five days in jail with five days credit for time served, possession of another’s identity.

Beau A. Wiebenga, 36; 29 days in jail with 29 days credit for time served, first-degree criminal trespass.

Cheyenne R. Price, 29; $1,245.49 fine, 30 days in jail converted to 60 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Naja Walker, 19; $843 fine, 90 days in jail, 24 months probation, underage driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Michael S. Beach, 32; $480 fine, 90 days in jail, 12 months probation, disorderly conduct.