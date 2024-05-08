Updated Wed., May 8, 2024 at 5:51 p.m.

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Anthony D. Woltz and Kolleen L. Koppang, both of Spokane.

Thomas J. Malzahn and Nicole M. Shea, both of Spokane Valley.

Hayden V. Hohman and Katie J. Dunne, both of Spokane Valley.

Quincey C. Norwood Johnson and Leah R. Scott, both of Airway Heights.

Eric E. Slocum and Makenzie A. Ferrell, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael T. Renzi and Joey R. Pugmire, both of Spokane.

Daniel L. Hayward and Kelly C. Reither, both of Spokane.

Julio C. Gil, of Spokane, and Katherine A. Flesch, of Salt Lake City.

Ronald L. Butler and Diane P.G. Estock, both of Spokane.

William D. Deardorff and Donna L. Duxbury, both of Spokane.

Casey J. Ford and Johona K. Burkhart, both of Spokane.

Douglas B. Mittelstadt, of Nine Mile Falls, and Alice W. Gitau, of Spokane.

Jacob A. Krueger and India N. Ruggles, both of Spokane.

Benjamin P. Rumery and Keshia L. Darden, both of Spokane Valley.

Dayton E. Womack and Brook L. Ledoux, both of Deer Park.

Delvan L. Scraper and Sharon K. King, both of Spokane.

Michael A. Garcia Rios and Janeace L. Dilla, both of Spokane Valley.

Giovanni Reyes and Marina R. Hollenbeck Swank, both of Ford, Washington.

Alexis M. Ivankovich and Autumn M. Labonville, both of Spokane Valley.

Derek T. Marshall and Brooke N. Free, both of Spokane.

Ethan C. Franek and Megan C. Parque, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Johnson Property Management v. Stanley Ruff, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Dustin Beach, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Arica Anderson, et al., restitution of premises.

Stoneridge Apartments LLC v. Erin Suiter, et al., restitution of premises.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company et al. v. Tyler B. Morlan, complaint for property damages.

Tiffany Ruegsegger v. Alexis D. Sutton et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Adem, Samiya A. and Abdurhuman, Salim M.

Juarez, Kristen N. and Mellado, Mario J.

Castro, Marlene and Martin, James R.

Merkle, Holly S. and Laughlin, Jeremy D.

Wiggs, Kryctal R. and Nathan B.

Joiner, Christopher R. and Williamson, Karen S.

Carreon, Cherry L. and Dolinger, Arthur B. Jr.

Critelli, Anastasia A. and Davis D.

Cooley, Lena M. and Curtis R.

Loucks, Walter and Katlyn

Komarov, Alla and Vladimir

Url, Ryan and Rebecca

Martinez, Jimmy and Tamara

Neil, Cassandra M. and Barton-Neil, Casey J.

Trubin, Svetlana P. and Alnairat, Abdel R.

Gutherie, Nicholas and Michael

Kukuruza, Maren E.G. and Charles S.

Heitzman, Debbera and William

Legal separations granted

Bolstad, Chad E. and Uhulman, Shannon E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jason A. Reeves, 34; 38 months in prison, 5 years probation, after pleading guilty to communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Ian S. Gilbertz, 40; 90 days in jail with 90 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to harassment and violation of order.

Jammie I. Knickerbocker, 45; 128 days in jail with 128 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Roger L. Newton, 37; $1,177.99 restitution, 54 days in jail with 54 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of retail theft with special circumstances.

Brandon P. Searles, 39; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Jason W. Flaming, 24; 38 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Austin J. Dowen, 18; 90 days in jail, six months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery and first-degree theft.

Judge Tony Hazel

Stephanie J. Floch, 42; 17.5 months in prison, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree identity theft and failure to remain at the scene of an accident – injured person.

Nicolas J. Bohannon, 21; 15 days in jail with 15 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Casey T. Hopkins, 46; 22 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault – domestic violence.

Zachary S. Rose, 32; 21 days in jail with 21 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Natalie R. Montelongo, 24; 18 days in jail with 18 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Rena L. Reed, 46; 15 days in jail with 15 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Dwayne R. Parks, 46; 61 days in jail with 61 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Otha V. Anderson, 41; $700 restitution, five days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Cody C. Denton, 33; $350 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

James L. Eckley, 54; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to violation of a protection order.

Tomas Gutierrez-Gonzalez, 23; eight days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

LeSean A.U.T Grant, 21; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of a protection order.

Joseph A. Ramos, 20; six days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of a protection order.

Kane R.M. Tatshama, 20; 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to reckless endangerment.