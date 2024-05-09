Commentary: Does progress in Sonics’ possible return offset Thunder’s resurgence?

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

SEATTLE – There are some significant becauses coming shortly. The last one is especially big. But first …

It appears that a Sonics return may not be far off. Yes, that sentence has been repeated in one form or another for more than a decade now, but there seems to be some tangible progress.

For one, reports have indicated that the NBA is close to reaching a new media-rights deal worth nearly $76 billion over 11 years – a value nearly triple that of the current contract. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said for years that once those broadcasting agreements are hammered out, the focus will turn toward expansion.

Now, a shift in focus doesn’t mean expansion is necessarily imminent. But $76 billion is extraordinarily lucrative. And with cities such as Las Vegas and Seattle ripe for bringing on a new team – particularly given their state-of-the-art arenas – this feels more concrete.

Plus, as Times writer Geoff Baker pointed out, Kraken co-owner Samantha Holloway teased a summer rollout regarding an umbrella company that would seem to encompass a new Sonics franchise. Holloway’s family has long pledged to try to bring the NBA back to Seattle, and in an email to season-ticket holders, she said to watch for “a parent brand that will umbrella the Kraken brand and prepare for other big opportunities.”

Good news – because Seattle misses its Sonics, who were moved to Oklahoma City in 2008.

Good news – because the return of an NBA team would jolt this city like few things we’ve seen.

Good news – and here’s the big one – because the Thunder are rolling.

I don’t typically use 250 words to get to the thesis sentence, but it seemed appropriate in this case. A Sonics return feels closer than it has in at least the past eight years, but so does an Oklahoma City title. This isn’t an advertisement for how talented that team looks right now. Few people in this town want to hear about that.

But I can’t help but think that I’m writing what a lot of people around here are thinking: “Those guys are good.”

The Thunder demolished Dallas on Tuesday night by 22 points in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. They got 29 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the 25-year-old who finished second behind Nikola Jokic in NBA MVP voting. They got 19 points and seven rebounds from Gonzaga product Chet Holmgren, who finished second in Rookie of the Year voting.

The team is young, nabbed the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and is 5-0 in the postseason. Can Seattle handle this?

At least with the Thunder of old, there was one player folks around these parts accepted: Kevin Durant. Not going to say they rooted for him while he was on that team, but the year he spent in a Sonics jersey and adoration he consistently showed this city at least allowed fans to enjoy a tiny amount of his individual success.

KD came to Seattle to cut the ribbon on a new outdoor basketball court after he joined the Warriors, and while nobody was supposed to ask him about the move, he did bite on one question regarding Seattleites celebrating his departure from OKC.

“Yeah, they were excited,” he said with a grin.

“I really wish they get a team here,” Durant said. “We (other players) miss getting back here. We know how it is, so hopefully the team comes back soon.”

But that was someone with a connection to this town, which today’s Thunder don’t have. It’s probably rare that they even feel any animosity from their former city 2,000 miles away.

But it’s there.

The sportsbooks still don’t see the Thunder the same way they do the Celtics or the Timberwolves, but they do have them as the third-best team remaining.

Considering their five leading scorers (and minutes getters) are 25 (Gilgeous-Alexander), 22 (Jalen Williams) 21 (Holmgren), 24 (Luguentz Dort), and 21 (Josh Giddey), they likely aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The Sonics, as we know, went somewhere 16 years ago – a place that is almost sacrilege to discuss these days. One could argue it was the darkest moment in this town’s sports history, and though second-and-goal from the 1 might pose a threat to that claim, the Supes’ departure was probably graver.

Thankfully, their return is looking more promising – and it couldn’t come soon enough.

Seattle’s tired of simply rooting for the Thunder to fail. It would much rather watch its own team knock them off course.