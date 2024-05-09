Most of Trump’s kids, including Barron, named presidential convention delegates

By Steven Lemongello Orlando Sentinel Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO – It’s a family affair: Almost all of Donald Trump’s children, including 18-year-old Barron, will be Florida Republican Party delegates at the GOP presidential convention this year.

Leading the entourage to Milwaukee in July as delegation chairman will be Eric Trump. His big brother Donald Jr. and little sister Tiffany also were chosen as at-large delegates, along with stepbrother Barron, who’s graduating from high school this month. Trump’s daughter Ivanka is not a delegate.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, was chosen to co-lead the party platform committee.

“We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention,” Eric Trump said in a statement.

It’s not uncommon for family members of nominees to serve as convention delegates. Donald Trump Jr. was a New York delegate in 2016 and former President Bill Clinton was named a superdelegate to the 2016 Democratic convention that nominated his wife, Hillary Clinton, that year.

But the long list of Trump family members representing Florida at the convention highlights Trump’s near-total command of the state party less than a year after Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his brief presidential campaign.

Trump easily won a fight with DeSantis supporters who wanted a loyalty pledge as a requirement to appear on the Florida primary ballot. He also got the endorsements of nearly every Florida Republican Congress member and clinched the nomination following DeSantis’ withdrawal after just one contest in Iowa.

“This was never about the people, it was always about the Trump name and dynasty,” wrote Florida Democratic chair Nikki Fried on X in reaction to the Trump delegates. “The Republican Party of Florida just got played.”

Eric Trump was not a Florida resident during the last presidential election in 2020, and neither were Donald Trump Jr., Guilfoyle or Tiffany Trump.

Barron Trump is making his debut as a political figure. The official list of delegates from the state GOP misspelled his name with just one “r.”

Also named as delegates were state Sen. Joe Gruters, a major Trump supporter and DeSantis critic; former state Attorney General Pam Bondi; Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis; and former Marvel Entertainment CEO Ike Perlmutter.

State Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, was named an alternate delegate.

There was yet another Trump name among the listed delegates, though no apparent relation to the former president. Faustina Guzman-Trump of Daytona Beach was named as an alternate delegate.

According to the Miami Herald, who photographed her at an Iowa primary event, Guzman-Trump was supporting DeSantis for president early this year.