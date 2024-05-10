It might seem like it was a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. But, in fact, the first of three prequels to the popular “Star Wars” movies opened nationwide on May 19, 1999 — a quarter-century ago Sunday after next.

“Star Wars – Episode I: The Phantom Menace” gave us a young Obi-Wan Kenobi, an even younger Darth Vader and one of the most annoying characters ever featured in a wildly popular film.