It might seem like it was a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. But, in fact, the first of three prequels to the popular “Star Wars” movies opened nationwide on May 19, 1999 — a quarter-century ago Sunday after next.
“Star Wars – Episode I: The Phantom Menace” gave us a young Obi-Wan Kenobi, an even younger Darth Vader and one of the most annoying characters ever featured in a wildly popular film.
A Return To The 'Star Wars' Universe After 16 Years
The first of three “Star Wars” prequels — set 32 years before the original trilogy — follows the story of Anakin Skywalker, a precocious slave boy who appears to be strong with the mysterious “Force” used by Jedi Knights. Nine-year-old Jake Lloyd said playing Ani Skywalker resulted in so much teasing and bullying that he quit acting.
Much of the action revolves around two Jedi Knights, protectors of the galaxy. Liam Neeson was so eager to play the experienced Qui-Gon Jinn that he took the role without reading a script. Ewan McGregor, playing a young Obi-Wan Kenobi, kept making light saber noises as he dueled, even after he was told sound effects would be added later.
Natalie Portman, 18, played Queen Amidala. She missed the movie’s New York premiere because she had to study for her high school final exams. In future films, Amidala would marry Ani and then give birth to Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia. In this film, she trades places with one of her attendants, played by a 12-year-old Keira Knightly.
This was the first and only “Star Wars” film in which British actor Anthony Daniels didn’t physically play the comically fussy robot C-3PO. Instead, the droid — who, at one point in the film is told he’s “naked” — was performed by a puppeteer who was later digitally erased. In this film, it’s revealed that young Ani designed and built C-3PO himself.
Michael Jackson was interested in playing Jar Jar Binks but insisted on wearing prosthetic makeup. The film’s casting director instead spotted comedian and actor Ahmed Best in a performance of the percussion stage production, “Stomp.” Best intentionally portrayed the CGI-generated Jar Jar as comically awkward but “Star Wars” fans have rejected the character.
Benicio del Toro was originally cast as the villainous Darth Maul but quit when most of the character’s lines were cut. In the finished film, Maul — played by Ray Park but voiced by Peter Serafinowicz — says only three lines. The character appears to be killed in the action climax of the film but was resurrected in 2011 for The Clone Wars, appearing in its fourth season.
Box Office Results of The Live-action 'Star Wars' Films
Together, the 11 live-action “Star Wars” films — plus one animated film assembled from previously broadcast animated TV episodes — are the third highest-grossing movie franchise in Hollywood history. It ranks behind the Marvel Comics Cinematic Universe and the Sony Spider-Man films but ahead of the Harry Potter, James Bond and Fast & Furious series.
In 2012, “Star Wars” creator George Lucas sold the franchise to Disney. Disney, in turn, has released five films and created a number of series released for streaming on Disney+. At least nine more “Star Wars” films are reportedly under development with the first — “The Mandalorian & Grogu” — scheduled for release in May 2026.