Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joshua D. Gabriel and Brittany S.N. O’Neal, both of Spokane.

Alexander E. Mayer and Ashley K. Sinclair, both of Spokane.

Timothy N. Pebles and Julia D. Kravtsov, both of Spokane.

Layne A. Paulson and Melissa A. McDowall, both of Spokane.

Jonathan H. Payton and Rhiannon N. Urban, both of Spokane Valley.

Arelong J. Jacob and Angelina A. Ankeid, both of Spokane.

Dylan J. Carruth and Ainsley K. Glennen, both of Spokane.

John B. Leach, of Mead, and Melanie S. Barnes, of Colville.

Hunter M.J. Vandervert and Jenna N. Bothun, both of Spokane.

Eric Blatt and Jennifer E. Carriveau, both of Spokane.

Jael D. Allen and Kaylee A. Stumbo, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Housing Authority v. Tiffanie Maravilla, et al., restitution of premises.

El Estero LLC v. Charles Dodd, restitution of premises.

Espanola Partners LLC v. Hayli Hill Brown, restitution of premises.

1 South Madelia LLC v. Marcie Brockie, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Andrea Olsen, restitution of premises.

JRD Spokane II LLC v. Joseph Laskowski, et al., restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Lucas Rouse, restitution of premises.

El Estero LLC v. Lisa Miller Roth, restitution of premises.

Espanola Partners LLC v. Edward Piercy, restitution of premises.

Stoneridge Apartments LLC v. Alexis Sebastian, restitution of premises.

Appleway Estates LLC v. Donovan English, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Analeah Castaner, et al., restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Leonard Parsons, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Shirrell Morales, restitution of premises.

Diamond Parking Inc. v. Eunice McEwen, restitution of premises.

Alyssa R. Kamp v. Jacob W. Hoener, et al., complaint for damages.

William Marx, et al. v. Burke’s Restoration LLC, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Rouches, Melissa and Dumont, Randy

Barber, Courtney R. and Fletcher, Dennis B.

Hollingsworth, Sam L. and Janee J.

West, Faith A. and Lummus, Joshua M.

Anstine, Nicholas R. and Adiamond D.

Bower, Philip C. and Shelly A.

Baker, Jennifer L. and Brian E.

Eckhardt, James R. and Brandi M.

Goulding, Kevin P. and Tiffany, Jordyn U.

Helling, Jedidiah D. and Fairchid, Klerissa A.

Hankins, Ryan A. and Bushnell, Ariel

Kinzel, Brianna L. and Robert P.

Ducken, Crystal S. and Jeffrey W.

Chege, Peter and Tambwe, Ajara

Vanderpool, Tiffany and Jason

Gourneau, Cheyenne and Valdez, Jair

Bush, Mackenzi and Rogers, Branson

Ayers, Alix and Jesse M.

Vanderholm Ortiz, Raedriel and Ortiz, Rudy

Pham, Patrick B. and Nguyen, Van Thi K.

Hamilton, Clifford and Darby, Tawny

Kuhn, Jeremy and Mahannah, Tracy

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Gary B. Ault, 38; $4,297.39 restitution, life in prison without the possibility of parole, after being found guilty of aggravated first-degree murder, theft of a firearm, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Dean Chuang

Martino M. Dukuly, 24; 59 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence and criminal mischief.

Jamieson W. Ramsey, 33; $460.75 restitution, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Taeyler A.M. Ramshaw, 32; 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Beaux W. Martin, 33; 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Nicholas I. Gilliam, 20; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Paul J. Reinhardt, 55; $18,660.41 restitution, 51 days in jail with 51 days credit for time served, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Wortman Warriors Unlimited Inc, dba 9Round Kickboxing, Spokane; debts of $62,320.

Nakayla D. Sandros, Spokane; debts of $53,839.

Maureen R. Jackson, Palouse, Wash.; debts of $199,581.

Annette C. Whisman, Deer Park; debts of $3,750.

Ashley A. and Casey W. Holloway, Spokane; debts of $42,250.

Darerial C. Higgins, Spokane Valley; debts of $318,935.

Faith K. Barr, Spokane; debts of $29,972.

Linda A. Hildebrand, Spokane Valley; debts of $87,997.

Robin M. Peltier, Spokane Valley; debts of $323,339.

Joshua D. Morrow, Spokane; debts of $137,219.

Kimberly S. Drake, Spokane; debts of $62,521.

Jack L. Rosman, Cheney; debts of $65,133.

Andrea M. Styles, Spokane; debts of $105,500.

Korinne B. Davidson, Spokane Valley; debts of $110,024.

Jacqueline K. Reichenberg, Chewelah, Wash.; debts of $12,661.

Joel F. Lindloff, Spokane Valley; debts of $80,064.

Dakotah R. Alexander and Marlene R. Campbell, Deer Park; debts of $333,197.

Joshua R. Smith, Mead; debts of $33,497.

Ricky C. and Danielle N. Ramos, Spokane; debts of $614,120.

Robert A. Hegge, Spokane; debts of $14,753.

Harriet I. Wilson, Spokane; debts of $11,603.

Rocky S. and Tammy A. Bykerk, Spokane; debts of $62,741.

Cynthia J. Lott, Spokane; debts of $38,369.

Wage-earner petitions

David M. Trowbridge, Spokane; debts not listed.

Tamara M. Miller, Spokane; debts of $36,646.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nathaniel A. Kelly, 41; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.