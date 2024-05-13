Quick Fix: Ginger Soy Stir-Fried Fish

By Linda Gassenheimer Tribune News Service

A sweet and tangy sauce goes perfectly with the fish fillets in this quick stir-fried dinner. I added snow peas and red bell pepper along with microwaveable brown rice to complete this easy meal.

Here’s a tip for best stir-frying. Make sure your wok or skillet is hot and the oil sizzling before adding the ingredients. Once they are added let them sit for a few seconds. This gives the oil a chance to regain the heat after adding the cold ingredients.

Ginger Soy Stir-fried Fish

Microwave brown rice to make 1 1/2 cups cooked

3/4 pound tilapia or other white fish filet, cut to 2 inch pieces

1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch, divided use

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup no-salt-added chicken broth

2 teaspoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons sesame oil, divided use

2 teaspoons sugar

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons sliced ginger

2 scallions sliced

1 cup snow peas

1 cup sliced red bell pepper

Microwave brown rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2-cups and save any remaining rice for another meal. Divide the rice in half and place on two dinner plates. Place 1 tablespoon cornstarch on a plate. Cut fish into 2-inch pieces and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss fish with cornstarch making sure all sides are coated. Set aside. Mix broth, soy sauce, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, sugar, minced garlic and remaining 1/2 tablespoon cornstarch together in a small bowl. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoons sesame oil in wok or large skillet. Add the ginger, half the scallions, snow peas and red bell pepper. Stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the fish and stir-fry 1 minute, making sure all sides of the fish touch the bottom of the pan. Pour in the sauce and cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat. Divide into two portions and spoon over the rice. Sprinkle with the remaining scallions.

Yield: 2 servings

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.