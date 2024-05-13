Updated Mon., May 13, 2024 at 4:50 p.m.

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dylan M.D. Cahill and Trendon R. McKenna, both of Cusick.

Christopher J. Goggin, of Osburn, Idaho and Sierra S. Everman, of Newman Lake.

Thomas P. Gray and Courtney S. Susemiehl, both of Spokane.

Richard C. Paul and Alyssa P. Eppler, both of Spokane Valley.

Ian G. Hash and Richele A. Stachofsky, both of Spokane.

Roland H. Palmer and Christel R. Palmer, both of Clinton, Montana.

Wilson Ilgenfritz and Hollie S. Lawrence, both of Spokane Valley.

John D. Gruber and Ann S. Yung, both of Spokane.

Zachary J. Mickelsen and Tandice L. Fletcher, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Cody J. Mott and Megan D. Witherspoon, both of Elk.

Connor J. Woog and Diana C. Grant, both of Spokane Valley.

David J. Blum, of Troy, Idaho and Hanna J. Hansen, of Spokane.

Brent Coffman and Stephanie Jud, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Richard Baldwin v. Michael Jackman, money claimed owed.

Gary W. Geschke v. Quinn Waterman, restitution of premises.

Bona Vista Manufactured Home Community LLC v. Greg Decker, restitution of premises.

Cameron Sutherland PLLC, et al. v. Kirk D. Miller PS, et al., complaint.

Progressive Casualty Insurance et al. v. Jaysie Helkena, complaint for damages.

Randy Sycks, et al. v. Incyte Pathology, Inc., complaint for damages.

B.D., et al. v. State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services, et al., complaint for sexual abuse, neglect, and other damages.

Miriam Alexander v. Kevin J. Etters, et al., complaint for money damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lenchuk, Mariya and Mikhail V.

Robinson, Arleana and Charles.

Willis, Jennifer and Jake.

Busch, Kylie D. and Brian N.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Brandon Dahm, 28; 12 months and one day in prison, after being found guilty of residential burglary and violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Kristopher D. Mayer, 47; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.