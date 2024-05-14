Updated Tue., May 14, 2024 at 6:22 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andres C. Morales and Moriah S. Atkinson, both of Liberty Lake.

Thomas D. Strassenberg and Trinity A. Wigren, both of Phoenix.

Trenton L. Fitch, of Spokane, and Rayne E. Linn, of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Steven R. Sailors and Nancy L. Crawford, both of Spokane.

Spencer J. Smith and Bailey M. Davis, both of Spokane.

John L. Mielke, of Liberty Lake, and Vicki L. Bagley, of Bigfork, Mont.

Tyler D. Johnson and Nicole L. Johnson, both of Mead.

Thiha Soe, of Spokane, and Salsabel A. Khalid, of Spokane Valley.

Karim D.S. Venturim and Shontel R. Shaw, both of Spokane Valley.

Ronald A. Grauberger and Kimberly R. Beckham, both of Elk.

Joseph M. Cronrath and Abigail A. Love, both of Spirit Lake.

William R. Braun and Hailee M. Danielson, both of Spokane Valley.

Scott T. Wilhelm and Carren M. Axtman, both of Spokane.

Jonathan D. Brecto and Leigh A. Cook, both of Spokane.

Ryan L. Kempffer and Gabrielle N. Towne, both of Spokane.

Dylan A. Lotze and Rachel K. Moore, both of Airway Heights.

Khanh Vu Luu and Linh Thi Mai Dinh, both of Spokane Valley.

Jaron D.R. Cantrell and Brittany N. Cordier, both of Medical Lake.

Tristin S.B. Hancock, of Spokane, and Alexus R. Myers, of Pasco, Wash.

Matthew D. Szymanski, of Spokane Valley, and Bekah M. Palmer, of Pullman.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Express National Bank v. Nico Salakar, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Lois Greene, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Felix Laboriante, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Kevin Kern, et al., money claimed owed.

Deese Property Management LLC v. Ethan Andres, restitution of premises.

55th Avenue Apts LLC v. Dale McElliott, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company v. Brandon Callahan, restitution of premises.

First National Insurance Company of America v. Daniel Pajas, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Spokane Plex 1 LLC v. Sarah Clark, et al., restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Benjamin Hastings, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Trista Fryer, et al., restitution of premises.

First National Insurance Company of America v. Daniel Pajas, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Muller, Zachary P. and Kelly C.

Parker, Tristan N. and Taylor, Adam W.

Hancock, Mishelle I. and Christopher D.

Guerra, Sharlene and Nelson, Keith

Berry, Leah M. and Anthony J.

Miller, Kaydee and Sage

Kenion, MaryAnn and Malakhi

Anderson, Bruce and Boulet, Jamie

Shipman, Laura and Poeschel, Isaac

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

James E. Payne, 72; 68 months to life in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree child molestation.

Jackson Parit, 24; $700 restitution, 11 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree assault.

Debra F. Swan, 36; four months in prison with 93 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Reily W. Arambul, 28; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Cody E. Guilliams, 35; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of public use of a controlled substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Timothy J. Kelley, 32; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Andrew F. Luce, 34; 20 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Melissa J. Mejia, 57; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of driving without a license.

Mark W. Merrifield, 47; 90 days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving and hit and run on unattended property.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Steven L. Pietro, 41; nine days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a dangerous weapon, third-degree theft and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Dustin L. Posey, 39; 32 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Rena L. Reed, 46; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Trea N. Rigby, 41; 18 days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Austin W. Spradley, 32; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a counterfeit controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Rebecca L. Taylor, 34; 20 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Joseph L. Woloszynski, 36; 45 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Joshua M. Hubbard, 40; nine days in jail, 12 months probation, third-degree driving with license suspended and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.