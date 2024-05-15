Updated Wed., May 15, 2024 at 9:19 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Daniel A. Ferner and Rachel J. Weiser, both of Spokane.

Dylan L. Dalager and Estie R. Vietti, both of Spokane.

Joel B. Crow, of Kuna, Idaho, and Jenny M. Shea, of Nampa, Idaho.

Joshua C. Hughes and Desanee Luce, both of Deer Park.

Christopher S. Matthews and Melissa L. Trusler, both of Post Falls.

Jonathan D. Byers and Britney S. Bavandpouri, both of Spokane.

Kalan D. Koch and Madalyn J. Brown, both of Spokane.

Eugene A. Kelley and Rachel M. Scheid, both of Colbert.

Cory N. McLaughlin and Shannon M. Lang, both of Liberty Lake.

Brett L. Jackson, of Coeur d’Alene, and Sharlee M. Abrams, of Colbert.

Andrey A. Korolyuk, of Spokane Valley, and Sofia V. Astapenko, of Nine Mile Falls.

Naki J. Jorju and Koner Digno, both of Spokane.

Yurii Mitin, of Overland Park, Kansas, and Oksana Buzulan, of Cheney.

Johnathon T. Stephens and Aimee M. Gores, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

East Prairie Village MHP LLC v. Christine Dehn, restitution of premises.

Deese Property Management LLC v. Cynthia Bascom, et al., restitution of premises.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Jarred D. Millikan, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Black Realty Inc. v. City of Spokane Valley, land use petition.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Dominic Horton, et al., restitution of premises.

TMJS Spokane LLC v. Jauaun Haynes, restitution of premises.

Bradley J. Schnell v. Ian Higgins, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Roni Fox, restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Jessica Smelcer, et al., restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Sareanna Warner, restitution of premises.

Aleena Bevans v. Gregory Barclay, et al., complaint for damages.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Jarred D. Millikan, et al., complaint.

Tiyenna Shelton, et al. v. Karlee Moore, et al., complaint for damages.

Connect by American Family Insurance Company v. Camden Hopkins, complaint.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Arianna Porter, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Meneely, Barbara C. and James M.

Fogg, Megan and Tawata, Masahito

Teske, Joseph and Julie

Bosire, Christine and Robinson, Irvin

Martinez, Emily and Cox, Elijah

Peavey, Hudson and Clavel, Heather

Russell, Christopher M. and Galeener, Ronnie L.

Shahriari, Mohsen and Sabbavarapu, Reana M.

Caruso, Michael A. and Anne R.

Thomas, Brian J. and Thomas, Haley D.

Carlson, Scott and Bobbi A.

Terrill, Philip J. and Barbara S.

Nosworthy, Erin and Zachery

Vandalsen, Connor E. and Brandon L.

Arnold, Mariah A. and Carter J.

Bailey, Chandler R. and Spencer K.

Horton, Samantha M. and Everette I.

Bossio, Kathleen C. and David M.

Walker, Reba J. and Frank G.

Fausett Skaw, Janelle and Skaw, Zachary

Hampton, Stephanie A. and Matthew A.

Ellingwood, Diane and Richard

Kirkpatrick, Juliet M. and Kalon D.

Legal separations granted

Hoover, Johnny J. and Erin

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jessica Anderson, 35; $392 restitution, 20 days in jail with 20 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree identity theft.

Kareem J. Main, 29; $700 restitution, six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child molestation.

Troy A. Palmen, 57; $800 restitution, four months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree voyeurism – domestic violence.

Alyssa James, 28; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

Joseph Millette, 29; $500 restitution, 60 days in jail with 94 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree malicious mischief.

Doreen Miller, 38; 64 days in jail with 64 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of possessing a controlled substance as a prisoner.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Tyler J. Mackin, 23; 63 days in jail with 63 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Municipal and District courts

Judge Mary C. Logan

Scott P. Cooney, 45; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Ian S. Gilbertz, 40; 96 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Blaze L. Kenson, 19; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Shane A. Pablo, 47; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation.