Updated Thu., May 16, 2024 at 5:36 p.m.

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Micah L. Smith, of Cedar Park, Texas, and Sarah R. Newman, of Chattaroy.

Jin McLeod, of Spokane Valley, and Lovinna K.T. Peterson, of Spokane.

Chad D. Nall and Destiny L. Blackerby, both of Deer Park.

Dillon J. Fargo and Madison L. Hart, both of Cheney.

Scott N. Seamone and Renaissance A. Gildea, both of Colbert.

Joseph A.Z. Aguilera and Deidre H. Macabenta Calvo, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas P. Camm and Lyndsey J. Glennen, both of Cheney.

Michael P. DiLucca and Taylor A. Alton, both of Kennewick.

Caleb S. Simpson and Shalyn M. Thaiss, both of Spokane.

Michael C.A. Atchison and Sendal R. Hudson, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua S. Walters and Kayla M. Bishop, both of Spokane.

Michael A. Olmstead and Naomi N. Adams, both of Spokane.

Joseph S. Guzik and Melanie S. Roberts, both of Spokane.

Paul A. Edgren and Rainbow F. Wieland, both of Medical Lake.

Ian A. Martinez, of Edgewood, Wash., and Sabine F. Uhler, of Tacoma.

Kieran J. Brazeau and Ashley J. Griechen, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

B & P Investment 5 LLC v. Clarisa Chavarria, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. John Posey, restitution of premises.

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Herman Stanley, et al., restitution of premises.

Feryl D. Woodworth v. Caleb Gooding, et al., restitution of premises.

J.M. v. State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services, et al., complaint.

Kenneth Dobbs Jr. v. Heather Castle, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kyle, Kimberly A. and Jeffrey C.

Gillette, Christan E. and William G. II

Randell, Nicholas L. and Jacquelyn L.

Rainwater, Miranda M. and Shane J.

Abney, Francis R. and Jerry L.

Spease, John A. and Nikki M.

Soles, Brian S. and Anna M.

Wright, Rebekah E. and Austin L.

Stauffer, Tamara G. and Brett M.

Diamond-Porter, Julmanise and Porter, Henry Jr.

Scheller, Joshua and Krystal

McCoy, Chelsea and Nicholas W.

Daniel, Karis L. and Ronald E. II

Dillmann, Edward C. and Linda K.

Thomas, Cori L. and Yelba E.

Elliott, Stephanie A. and Brent D.

Carver, Brianna and Nathan

Countryman, Courtney and Kerbs, Jeramiah M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Brandon J. Shopbell, 27; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty on two counts of violation of order.

Ruben L. Serna, 38; $5,100 restitution, 31 days in jail with 31 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Dorinda K. Brought, 54; five days in jail with five days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Joseph M. Erwin, 37; 16 days in jail with 16 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Corey A. Anderson, 50; 31 days in jail with 31 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Kevin L. Radasa, 57; $208 restitution, 43 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

Joseph P. Simpson, 59; 116 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree identity theft, first-degree theft, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Todd A. Kilgore, 49; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Emily G. Hammond, 29; 21 days in jail with 21 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to escape from community custody.

Anthony E. McNeal, 28; three months in jail with 77 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault – domestic violence.

James A. Lycett, 39; 94 days in jail with 94 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to false statement and forgery – certificate of title and two counts of criminal mischief.

Kylan A. Childress, 25; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver – fentanyl.

Bryan D. Larson, 42; 26 days in jail with 26 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Ty Burbridge, 30; three months in jail, six months probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Tedy Haney, 25; 41 days in jail with 41 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree trafficking stolen property and third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Amanda D. Maroney, 32; 27 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Marcie J. Michael, 52; 12 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Blake M. Platt, 32; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to public servant.

Patrick D. Rogers, 37; 177 days in jail, after being found guilty of hit and run with an attended vehicle.

Michael D. Stead, 37; two days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Colby A. Thompson, 39; seven days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.