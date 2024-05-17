Updated Fri., May 17, 2024 at 9:02 p.m.

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Alexzander J. Kral and McKenzie E. Hart, both of Medical Lake.

Daniel R. McKinney and Jennifer L. Goff, both of Chattaroy.

Chase A. Maxfield, of Boise, and Kelli E. England, of Greenacres.

Elias I. Henson and Keilana N. Mohsenian, both of Spokane.

Ismail R. Ruziev and Natalia E. Vladimirova, both of Spokane.

Nicholas E. Bailey and Pearl D. Luna, both of Spokane.

Jess M. Johns and Marye R. Scott, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Bashar N. Klaib and Rana A. Alzoubi, both of Spokane.

Randy L. Parks, of Spokane, and Cheryl A. Tomson, of Deer Park.

Justin T. Ochinero and Alexandra C.R. Kraft, both of Spokane Valley.

Justin L. Hendrix and Lashanna M. Ostrander, both of Spokane.

Yuriy N. Yasmenko and Olga K. Marioupolski, both of Spokane.

Aaron M. Overman and Jacqueline C. Laskowski, both of Spokane.

Jonathan D. Story, of Wildomar, California, and Margaret K. Pfening, of Colbert.

Jason W. Bruns, of Hayden, and Laura C. Lindley, of Liberty Lake.

Alec S. Williams and Nicollette S. Herman, both of Cheney.

Titus J. Elonen, of Post Falls. and Bonnie J. Robertson, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Housing Authority v. Arnella Spotted Elk, restitution of premises.

Espanola Partners LLC v. Samuel Ahart, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Ibrahim Hasen, restitution of premises.

El Estero LLC v. Dallas Cook, restitution of premises.

Mother Teresa Haven LLC v. Jacqueline Johnson, restitution of premises.

Pope Francis Haven LLC v. Jennifer Scott, restitution of premises.

Pope Francis Haven LLC v. Jennifer Vest, et al., restitution of premises.

El Estro LLC v. Deborah Gurney, restitution of premises.

J.D. Wolfe LLC v. Jacqueline Black, et al., restitution of premises.

Phillip Clements, et al. v. Brittan Revocable Living Trust, et al., seeking quiet title.

Apple Grove LLC v. Cory Fenwick, restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake RV Campground LLC v. Robert Johnson, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Joseph Aiello, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Jeania Dyson-Watts, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Cassandra S. Smith, et al., restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Eva S. Hernandez, et al., restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Colleen Miller, restitution of premises.

Quarry Apartments LLC v. Yvonne Metzner, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Tamara Miller, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Sharon Stanford, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Paige Roberts, et al., restitution of premises.

Ethney Davis, et al. v. Jeremy R. Poole, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Terra Homes LLC v. Spokane Lincoln-Mercury Sales Inc., complaint for damages.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Crissy Gonzalez, complaint for damages.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Kassandra Reamer, complaint for property damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Brown, Bradlee T. and Burton, Jamie M.

Banger, Matthew and Nicolette M.

Dushi, Rigels and Amanda

Beghtol, Janine and Richard

Niemann, Mark and Jennifer L.

Diaz, Salvador R. and Martina

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Ronnie D. Lacy, 43; 180 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and three counts of third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Michael P. Price

Shaun L. Feldhusen, 41; 78 days in jail with 78 days credit for time served, after being found guilty on two counts of harassment.

Melissa J. Mejia, 57; 25 days in jail with 25 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Matthew D. Faulkner, 38; 68 days in jail with 68 days credit for time served, after being found guilty on two counts of violation of order and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Matthew Parsons, 38; 15 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and second-degree burglary.

Mersadie L. Mercer, 26; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Kyle S. Roberson, 31; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

Charles A. Guerin, 35; 137 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Austin C. Witcher, 28; 84 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Kevin L. Hamilton, 32; three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Maria L. Jackson, 27; 43 days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Austin L. Ayton, 28; five days in jail, after pleading guilty to escape from community custody.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jean-Luke W. Devore, 25; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and violation of order.

Douglas D. Thompson, 36; 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and first-degree identity theft.

Cheyann L. Bailey, 30; 12 months in jail, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and vehicular assault.

Heidi S. Elliott, 41; $796 restitution, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty on two counts of second-degree theft.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Devonier A. Sleep, Spokane; debts of $28,701.

Kelli M. Hayes, Moses Lake; debts of $78,003.

Jessica B. Gee, Hunters, Wash.; debts of $260,439.

Amber M. Hawkins, Spokane Valley; debts of $46,376.

Marwa G.S. Zagh Aly, Pullman; debts of $28,167.

Christina Walker, Greenacres; debts of $51,715.

Karlee K.R. Sharpe, Spokane Valley; debts of $77,272.

Crystal L. Cooper, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $13,963.

Joshua G. Hester, Spokane Valley; debts of $93,067.

Nicholas and Amanda Poch, Colfax; debts of $53,379.

Andrew L. Burkey and Deborah A. McRoberts-Burkey, Newport, Wash.; debts of $178,186.

Denise M. Packer, Spokane; debts of $61,558.

Elaina M. Smith, Spokane Valley; debts of $18,577.

Travis W. Rogers, Spokane; debts of $335,136.

Charles Oxley, Newport, Wash.; debts of $104,685.

Terrance C. Miller, Pullman; debts of $97,908.

Wendie R. Eschliman, Spokane; debts of $166,376.

Arnold L. Anderson, Newport, Wash.; debts not listed.

Wage-earner petitions

Michael C. and Myiesha M. Belarde, Spokane; debts of $58,539.

Diana M. and Johnny R. Garcia, Moses Lake; debts of $335,094.

Robert D. and Melinda M. Whallon, Newman Lake; debts of $467,896.

Jessica E. Berka, Spokane Valley; debts of $345,792.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Douglass R. Dixon, 62; 179 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

James P. Hickman, 35; seven days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Mya L. Madplume, 19; 50 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.