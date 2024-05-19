Composer and publisher James E. Myers — working under the pen name “Jimmy De Knight” — and lyricist Max C. Freedman wrote “Rock Around the Clock” in late 1952 with Bill Haley in mind.

Haley had formed a band in 1940, when he was just 15 years old, and had played mostly country and western songs — although the Comets became known for running through material with a faster beat than most other bands.

“We got to where we weren’t accepted as country-western or rhythm and blues,” Haley would say later. “It was hard to get booking for a while. We were something different, something new. We didn’t call it that at the time, but we were playing rock’n’roll."

Haley and his Comets finally scored a hit single in 1953 with “Crazy, Man, Crazy.” That’s when Myers decided to write a song specifically for his pal Haley.

The catch: Myers didn’t get along with Dave Miller, the owner of Haley’s label, Essex Records. Haley began performing the song in shows in 1953. But Miller had forbade Haley from recording anything Myers had written.

So they waited until April 1954, when Haley’s contract with Holiday expired and he signed with Decca Records. In the meantime, Myers had allowed an Italian- American band called Sonny Dae and His Knights to record what Myers had titled “We’re Gonna Rock Around the Clock Tonight!” Later, he shortened that to “(We’re Gonna) Rock Around the Clock.”

On April 12, 1954, the Comets had booked a recording studio for three hours in which to record what they hoped would be their next big single: “Thirteen Women (and Only One Man in Town),” about a man who finds himself the sole male survivor of a nuclear attack.

By the time Bill Haley and his Comets had completed “Thirteen Women,” they had nearly used up all their time. They managed to get in only two takes of the projected B-side, “Rock Around the Clock,” before they were evicted from the studio