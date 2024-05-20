Updated Mon., May 20, 2024 at 2:51 p.m.

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christopher Tunca and Hailey M. Walters, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob T. Christianson and Rebekah Martin, both of Spokane.

Tyler M. Vanwert and Haylee P.M. Alvarado, both of Spokane Valley.

Marcus L.E. Tate and Natasha R. Corder, both of Spokane.

Andrew T. Richins and Lashonda E. Strong, both of Spokane.

Dale M. Lindekugel and Ingrid M. Agnew, both of Spokane.

Landon S. Hultquist and Mikaela L. Price, both of Spokane.

Joseph W. Zimbric and Olivia L. Cope, both of Spokane.

Mussi P. Tapang, of Spokane Valley and Yemima B.M. Israel, of Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, England.

Dillon J.T.M. Weber and Mikalah A. Travis, both of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin A. Wrisley and Ariel E. Dillon, both of Spokane.

Brandon M. League and Jaclyn D. Grantham, both of Otis Orchards.

Jon R. Conrod and Christine V. Verhoef, both of Spokane.

Brannen C. Morris and Kimberly N. White, both of Spokane.

Joseph S. Pumphrey and Amanda J. Sharp, both of Cheney.

Joseph D. Luback and Abbigail R. Cox, both of Cheney.

Brennen C. Haley and Abbi R. Sohner, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Patrick B. Stone, restitution of premises.

Progressive Casualty Insurance v. Christopher K. Williams, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Radecki, Teresa and Nathan

Sypher, Donald N. and Mary E.

Siegel, Savannah P. and Raymond D.

Wallace Crowell, Alisha and Crowell, Thomas L.

Krumm, Elizabeth A. and Shawn C.

Cox, Cameron M. and Roberts, Christina S.

Berg, Marda L. and Gary W.

Hosler, Drew D. and Tavia K.

Brown, Shana B. and Kelly M.

Shafii, Bahman and Julie

Hancock, Crystal R. and Rudolfo S.

Bearley, Devon A. and Samara F.

Jones, Rachelle D. and McNelly, Donavan L.

Oberson, Haley B. and Tajay R.

Keen Webb, Ireland C.O. and Webb, Jackson H.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Leonard W. Brockie, 47; 90 days in jail with 49 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated.

Chase D. Uhling, 29; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Kye C. Allery, 34; 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jose T. Gajardo III, 31; $1,991.42 restitution, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Ronald D. Mueller, 57; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to false statement and forgery – certificate of title.

Ralph Pennington, 26; 55 days in jail with 55 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Casandra M. Loughbom, 32; nine months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Judge Annette S. Plese.

Kodey M.H. Kinder, 40; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree voyeurism.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Daniel L. Watson, 48; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, protection order violation.