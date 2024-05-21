Canada used its exhibit to focus on the beauty of nature. West Germany showcased how technology impacts the environment. The giant U.S. Pavilion included a courtyard of green grass and a vinyl-and-steel tent-like structure where guests were shown one of the first IMAX movies ever made.

The Women’s Council of Realtors sponsored a trash can in the form of an iron goat, sculpted by Sister Paula Turnbull of Fort Wright College. A recording would ask for your garbage. The goat would then suck down the trash via a powerful vacuum system.

Not everybody was totally on board with the Expo’s environmental theme. The Mormon Church pavilion, for example, put its focus on “moral pollution.” And Ford featured its recreational vehicles — not exactly the most environmental friendly models.