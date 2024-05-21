Color Scheme

Subscribe now

When The World Came To Visit

A half-century ago this summer, the Expo ’74 international exposition was held right here in Spokane.

Nearly all world’s fairs have had themes. The theme for Expo ’74 was: Celebrating Tomorrow’s Fresh New Environment. That seemed mighty appropriate given the eyesore that had been the Expo fairgrounds just a few years before: an enormous train depot and industrial area.

Getting Your Goat

A child playing with the Garbarge Goat during Expo '74

Canada used its exhibit to focus on the beauty of nature. West Germany showcased how technology impacts the environment. The giant U.S. Pavilion included a courtyard of green grass and a vinyl-and-steel tent-like structure where guests were shown one of the first IMAX movies ever made.

The Women’s Council of Realtors sponsored a trash can in the form of an iron goat, sculpted by Sister Paula Turnbull of Fort Wright College. A recording would ask for your garbage. The goat would then suck down the trash via a powerful vacuum system.

Not everybody was totally on board with the Expo’s environmental theme. The Mormon Church pavilion, for example, put its focus on “moral pollution.” And Ford featured its recreational vehicles — not exactly the most environmental friendly models.

A photo taken during Expo '74 showing the pavillion at night, all lit up.

The revitalization of Spokane’s rivers and waterfalls was a major topic of the fair. On June 5, 1974, the United Nations dished praise on the area on the first World Environment Day. Once the fair was over, the grounds were converted into the Riverfront Park we know and love today.

The U.S. Pavilion — or, at least, it’s basic structure — is still here, too. As is the state of Washington Pavilion. You know it today as the First Interstate Center for the Arts. The site of the Canadian Pavilion is known today as Canada Island.

168 Years of World Fairs and Expositions

= World Fair held in North America

Year City Name/Type Theme Nations Exhibiting Attendance
1851 London The Great Exhibition Industry 25 6,000,000
1855 Paris Exhibition Universelle Agriculture, industry, art 27 5,200,000
1862 London International Exhibition Industry and art 39 6,100,000
1867 Paris Exposition Universelle Agriculture, industry, art 42 15,000,000
1873 Vienna Weltausstellung Culture and education 35 7,260,000
1876 Philadelphia Centennial Exposition Industry and art 35 10,100,000
1878 Paris Exposition Universelle Technology 35 16,200,000
1880 Melbourne International Exhibition Agriculture, industry, art 33 1,300,000
1888 Barcelona Exposición Universal Fine and industrial arts 30 2,300,000
1889 Paris Exposition Universelle French evolution 35 32,300,000
1893 Chicago Columbian Exposition Discovery of America 19 27,500,000
1888 Brussels International Exhibition Modern life 27 6,000,000
1900 Paris L'Exposition de Paris 19th century 40 50,900,000
1904 St. Louis International Exposition Louisania purchase 60 19,700,000
1905 Liège Universal Exposition Belgian independence 35 7,000,000
1906 Milan Esposizione Internazionale Transportation 40
1910 Brussels Universal Exposition Agriculture, industry, art 26 13,000,000
1913 Ghent Universal Exposition Peace, industry, art 24 9,500,000
1915 Sans Francisco Panama-Pacific Exposition The panama canal 30 18,900,000
1929 Barcelona Exposición Internacional Industry, art, sports 29 5,800,000
1933 Chicago A Century of Progress Industry, science 21 38,900,000
1935 Brussels Exposition Universelle Transportation 35 20,000,000
1936 Stockholm ILIS Aviation 8
1937 Paris Exposition Internationale Technology, art 45 31,000,000
1938 Helsinki International Exposition Aviation 25
1939 New York World's Fair World of tomorrow 54
1939 Liège Exposition Internationale The art of water 8
1947 International Exhibition Urbanism, housing The art of water 14
1949 Stockholm World Sport Exhibition Sports 14
1949 Lyon Special Exhibition Rural living
1949 Port-au-Prince Exposition Internationale Peace festival 15 250,000
1951 Lille International Exhibition Textiles 22 1,500,000
1953 Rome EA 53 Agriculture 1,700,000
1953 Jerusalem International Exhibition Conquest of the desert 13 600,000
1954 Naples International Exhibition Navigation 25
1955 Turin International Expo of Sport Sports 11 120,000
1955 Helsingborg Helsingborg Exposition Enviornment 10
1956 Beit Dagan Exhibition of Citriculture Citrus agriculture
1958 Brussels World's Fair Humanism 39 41,500,000
1061 Turin Expo '61' Technology and labor 19 5,000,000
1962 Seattle Century 21 Exposition Man in the space age 49 2,500,000
1965 Munich IVA 65 Transportation 31 250,000
1967 Montreal Expo '67 Man and his world 62 50,300,000
1968 San Antonio HemisFair '68 Civilzation in the Americas 23 6,400,000
1970 Osaka Expo '70 Progress and harmony 78 64,200,000
1971 Budapest Expo '71 Hunting 35 1,900,000
1974 Spokane Expo '74 Enviornment 10 5,600,000
1975 Okinawa Expo '75 The sea 35 3,490,000
1981 Plovdiv Expo '81 Hunting 70
1982 Knoxville World's Fair Energy 16 11,100,000
1984 New Orleans World's Fair Fresh water 15 7,340,000
1985 Tsukuba World's Fair Building technology 48 20,300,000
1985 Plovdiv Expo '85 Inventions 54 1,000,000
1986 Vancouver Expo '86 Communications, transportation 55 22,100,000
1988 Brisbane Expo '88 Modern-day leisure 36 18,600,000
1991 Plovdiv Expo '91 Young people 9
1992 Seville Expo '92 The age of discovery 112 41,800,000
1992 Genoa Expo Colombo '92 Christopher Columbus 54 1,700,000
1993 Daejeon Expo '93 Enviornment and progress 141 14,500,000
1998 Lisbon Expo '98 The oceans 143 10,100,000
2000 Hanover Expo 2000 Man, nature, technology 174 18,100,000
2005 Aichi Expo 2005 Nature 121 22,000,000
2008 Zarazoga Expo 2008 Water 108 5,650,000
2010 Shanghai Expo 2010 Urban technology 246 73,100,000
2012 Yesou Expo 2012 The ocean and the coast 103 8,200,000
2015 Milan Expo 2015 Feeding the world 145 21,500,000
2017 Astana Expo 2017 Energy of the future 137 3,980,000
2021-22 Dubai Expo 2020 Creating the future 192 25,000,000
2025 Osaka Expo 2025 Designing future society
2027 Belgrade Expo 2027 Healthy people, healthy planet
Sources: Sources: Bureau Internatoinal des Expositions, Center for the Study of the Pacific Northwest, Eastern Washington University’s SpokaneHistorical.com, The Spokesman-Review files, all photos from The Spokesman-Review archive.

This edition of Further Review was adapted for the web by Zak Curley.