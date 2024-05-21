Updated Tue., May 21, 2024 at 6:35 p.m.

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Cameron P. McGoldrick and Kayela C. Shipley, both of Spokane.

Benjamin E. Mortensen and Katie L. Bagdon, both of Spokane.

Brandon J. Yozamp, of Buda, Texas, and Madeline T. Phillips, of Milford, Massachusetts.

Justin B. Kunkel and Harley M. Rand, both of Spokane.

Paul A. Young and Amanda M. Schafer, both of Spokane.

Arri Kerong and Adelia Betwel, both of Airway Heights.

Yuriy D. Minayev and Violetta A. Nikulenko, both of Spokane.

William K. Babin and Alice R.M. Duguet, both of Spokane.

Gavin M. Rasmussen and Skylar G. Anderson, both of Loon Lake, Wash.

Gentry A. Woods and Seanelle Q. Gossett, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob W. Thies and Jacqueline H. Barbeau, both of Spokane.

Nicholas M. Warrick and Jessica A. Howard, both of Spokane.

Nathan A. Gellatly and Alivia G. Mason, both of Spokane.

Robert L. Otto and Bonnie S. Berscheid, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas L. Pflugh and Ariel N. Jones, both of Spokane.

Jon J.P. Olsness and Lyra A.A. Ornedo, both of Spokane.

Carter B. Countryman and RuthAnn M. Matteson, both of Greenacres.

John R. Stephenson, of Long Lake, Minnesota, and Tabitha R. Verhage, of Moses Lake.

Bryce A. Engstrom and Rachel P. Norris, both of Spokane.

Evan L. Haglund and Pamela M. Ziemek, both of Los Gatos, California.

Matthew W. Wills and Mary S. Collins, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

904 Lincoln LLC v. Anita Lewis, restitution of premises.

Diane Griffith-Wilson v. Betty J. Vawter, seeking quiet title.

Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. Kyle Borup, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. Shellbie Klins, restitution of premises.

Jake Townhomes LLC v. Carrie Linares, restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake 297 De LLC v. Mackenzie Stults, restitution of premises.

Avenue5 Residential LLC v. Christopher Herbaugh, restitution of premises.

Kenneth J. Green, et al. v. London Howell, restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Enila Moreang, et al., restitution of premises.

Zivis LLC v. Nicholas M. McRae, restitution of premises.

Avalon Care Center LLC v. Gary R. Heckathorn, et al., complaint for breach of contract, attorney’s fees, costs, and other relief.

William Lewis v. Maricella Bradbury, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Morales, Leticia and Noble, Tiffany A.

Hendrix, Justin and Cocen, Atakan

Spilker, Whitney A. and William G.

Polignoni, Jennifer and Anthony J.

Davis, Brianna R. and Smith, Dalton R.

Sadhaka, Sari N. and Luke Y.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Robert L. Talley, 54; 404.25 months in prison, 36 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, attempt to elude a police vehicle and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Trammell D. Armstrong, 35; 100 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery – domestic violence and third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Jonathon Rodriguez, 37; 13 days in jail with 13 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Pavel P. Zinchenko, 66; 101 days in jail with 101 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Davon J. Henderson, 37; 94 days in jail with 94 days credit for time served, six months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Danny D. Green Jr., 55; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Joshua T. Sullivan, 33; 53 days in jail with 53 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.

Derek N. Craig, 38; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

John R. Parks, 38; $332 restitution, 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Rusty L. Creamer, 45; 75 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief and violation of order.

Martin R. Nixon, 40; 70 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Jonathan C. Chrusoskie, 36; 26 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary.

Jeremiah R. Leister, 35; 26 days in jail with 26 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Travis A.D. Davis, 32; 13 days in jail with 13 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Rhiannon C. Lynn, 47; 88 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Matthew B. McGowen, 36; 45 days in jail with 45 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Ryan Alexander, 46; two days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Mavis A. Barnes, 42; $500 fine, one day in jail, after being guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Eldrig J. Birdtail, 57; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a dangerous weapon and second-degree criminal trespass.

Anthony J.R. Cable, 25; 12 days in jail, after being found guilty of possessing a known controlled substance and false statement to a public servant.

Garrett M. Carlisle, 39; two days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless endangerment.

Dannis W. Coffey, 26; 10 days in jail, after being found guilty on two counts of second-degree criminal trespass and pedestrian or vehicular interference.

Haylee J. Crowther, 18; five days in jail converted to five days community service, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Daniel M. Campbell-Taylor, 36; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

James W. Peterschick, 41; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with a license suspended.

Roman L. Sissons, 24; 29 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Johnathan L. Stapleton, 27; 90 days in jail, after being found guilty of indecent exposure to a person under fourteen years of age.

David V. Stefoglo, 33; 180 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Gabriel I. Swann, 23; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to a public servant.

James A. Tibbets, 39; 28 days in jail, after being found guilty on two counts of third-degree driving with license suspended.

Nicholas L. Westerman, 35; nine days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Heather A. Kenny, 49; $500 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Ashton B. Lund, 30; 82 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Tyler J. Mackin, 23; 90 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Michael C. Malysa, 42; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Crystal M. Moses, 41; 39 days in jail, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Sabastain R. Nelson, 31; eight days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft, resisting arrest and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.