Updated Thu., May 23, 2024 at 7:52 p.m.

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Alakai E.J. Primmer and Madellynn R. York, both of Spokane.

Anthony D. Pires, of Terrace, Canada, and Joelle A.M. Joosten, of Spokane.

Chad A. Carpenter and Shelby A. Snyder, both of Spokane.

Trevor P. Berg and Amanda J. Winchell, both of Mead.

Ethan R. Oman, of Mesa, Arizona, and Shaylee M. Brown, of Phoenix.

Xiang Yu V. Gao and Kate Guadarrama-Diaz, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob Y. Klingensmith and Cleta A. Malwitz, both of Spokane.

Logan J. Wilson, of Liberty Lake and Brookland J. Warr, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Elizabeth Hug v. Christian Schwartz, et al., restitution of premises.

Vergil Backes v. The City of Liberty Lake, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Jaclyn Roberts v. Aaron Johnson, et al., complaint for damages.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Kenneth J. Frankel, complaint for damages.

Raci Erdem Inc. v. Cardconnect LLC, complaint.

Robert Buechel v. SolGen Power LLC, complaint for employment discrimination.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Grimes, Eileen M. and Keith M.

Kimbell, Shireen and Gadson, Demetrius

Childers, Amber E. and Dallas S.

Hudspeth, Brian S. and Milea J.

Jackson, Courtney A. and Parker, Joseph S.

Walker, Melissa and Blanchi, Roy

Ainsworth, Paul J. and Tucker, Teri L.

Melchisedeck, Taleigha and Eric N.

Fickert, Jeanine and Mark

Murphy, Sandra B. and Branson, Jacob S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean Chuang

Savion M.J.D. Schad, 23; 11 days in jail with 11 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to harassment and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Nathaniel J. Schwartze, 46; 41 days in jail with 41 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Kannon D. Langley, 33; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Dillon Bogart, 29; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Jared L. Ellery, 38; $916 restitution, 62 days in jail with 62 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.

Austin T. Richter, 24; 13 days in jail with 13 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Kortney A. Delarosa, 30; 21 days in jail with 21 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Andrew J. Broux, 22; 30 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Jonathan A. Bryant, 43; eight days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Tristan L. Elliott, 23; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Allen C. Gehring, 60; $1,254 fine, 60 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Sara E. Janvier-Palmer, 39; $500 fine, three days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Matthew R. Rickman, 36; $990 fine, two days community service, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Jeffery S. Romrell, 36; 24 days in jail, after being found guilty of public use of a controlled substance.

Adriana L. Sanchez, 38; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree trespass.

Jose A. Vasquez, 34; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree driving with a license suspended.