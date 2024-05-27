Kraken will name Dan Bylsma as next coach, source says

Geoff Baker Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Former Stanley Cup winning coach Dan Bylsma has been tabbed to become the Kraken’s second bench boss, a source with knowledge of the discussions has confirmed.

The team has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday morning with Kraken owner Samantha Holloway and general manager Ron Francis to make the announcement. Bylsma, 53, is currently coaching the team’s AHL Coachella Valley Firebirds in the playoffs, but had been among several candidates rumored in line to replace the fired Dave Hakstol.

The person spoke anonymously because the team has not announced the hire.

The Firebirds have made it to the AHL’s Western Conference Final and begin a series against Milwaukee this week.

Bylsma, in his second season with the Firebirds, won a Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009 after taking over as head coach with 25 games to go in the regular season. He remained with the Penguins through the 2014 season, winning the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year in 2011.

He later coached the Buffalo Sabres for two season under current Kraken assistant GM Jason Botterill, missing the playoffs both times and being let go in 2018.

Hakstol coached the Kraken for the franchise’s first three seasons, but was let go four weeks ago after the team failed to reach the playoffs.