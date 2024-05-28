The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets MLB

6:40 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Francisco MLB

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Phoenix at New York CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Las Vegas at Minnesota NBATV

Golf

2:30 p.m.: College men’s finals Golf

Hockey, NHL, Western Conference Final

5:30 p.m.: Dallas at Edmonton TNT

Soccer, men

5:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Austin FS1

7 p.m.: USL: Charleston at Minterey Bay CBS Sports

7:45 p.m.: MLS: Minnesota at Los Angeles FC FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change