Updated Wed., May 29, 2024 at 8:54 p.m.

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Gareth R. Jones and Caroline E. Karschney, both of Spokane.

Gabrielle A. Dillon and Isabelle S. Scottlind, both of Salem.

Benjamin M. Fillis, of Liberty Lake, and Brianna M. Waco, of Spokane.

Mark A. Wood and Jamielynn W. Turner, both of Spokane.

Allen M. Hunter, of Post Falls, and Emma R. Smith, of Spokane Valley.

Danylo Antonenko, of Cheney, and Olha Lytvynets, of Spokane.

Daniel C. O’Bannon and Caitlin M. Collum, both of Spokane Valley.

Abdallah Abualkheir and Kimberly Shirley, both of Spokane.

Joshua W. Johnson, of Cheney, and Grace A.E. Larson of Spokane Valley.

Gorge E. Martinez and Alicia A. McCauley, both of Spokane.

Alik D. Kunev and Bianca V. Larkin, both of Spokane.

Edwin A.T. Solis and Alexis L. Anderes, both of Liberty Lake.

Barry D. Morris and Tera L. Campbell, both of Spokane Valley.

Dustin R. Hicks and Desirae R. Marion, both of Airway Heights.

Gerald J. Griffin and Helen M.E. Bishop, both of Spokane.

Christopher S. Mora and Kassie M. Sullivan, both of Spokane.

Joshua M. Hoffman, of Mesa, Arizona, and Elisa M. Zepeda, of Spokane Valley.

Brian E. Simmons and Heather M. Ringland, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Rick Tannehill v. Jon Demilta, restitution of premises.

Steven Otten v. Frank Owens, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Michael Mullins, restitution of premises.

Appleway Estates LLC v. Tami Ginn, restitution of premises.

Seattle Apartment Managers LLC v. Deann Gibson, restitution of premises.

Zachary Johnson v. Katie A. Koehler, et al., restitution of premises.

Marilyn Nickeson v. Nolan Reed, restitution of premises.

Breanna Ripley v. Nathaniel Baldwin, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Slender, John Wayne and Kyle, Lindyfaye A.

Acord, Cristopher A. and Chelsea R.

Sather, Penny A. and James O.

Stewart, Michelle A. and Timothy J.

Savage, Lisa M. and Felien, Adam.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean Chuang

Taren A. Lacroix, 36; $12,977.50 restitution, 25 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property and two counts of second-degree identity theft.

DeWayne T.B. Bearchild, 29; 63 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Shawn M. Henderson, 36; three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault – domestic violence.

Mykle E. Sanders, 28; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Gunnar M. Kratcha, 26; 22 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Michael P. Price

Kenneth B. Caldero, 33; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Nora C. Washburn, 38; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking of a motor vehicle without permission.

Cody L. Sawka, 30, four months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Martel L. Stewart-Toliver, 34; 84 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Joshuah J. Eldred, 36; nine months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Elijah M. Hanson, 19; 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Jeffery S. Romrell, 36; 33 days in jail with 33 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Timothy L.A. Holly, 26; 16 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Nathanael J. Fleishman, 31; $480 fine, 30 days in jail with eight days credit for time served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Trisha J. Duffield, 30; 12 days in jail with 12 days credit for time served, second-degree driving with license suspended and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Donald J. Vandendriessche, 44; 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Lusvin N. Perez Aguilar, 27; 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Jeffery L. Pastian, 55; 12 months probation, second-degree driving with license suspended and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Janelle M. Toepelt, 27; $962.52 fine, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Austin M. Roedl, 28; $1,389.76 fine, one day in jail converted to 120 days electronic home monitoring, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

David W. Anderson, 50; $523 fine, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, third-degree theft.

Christian D. Lee, 26; $1,103 fine, 52 days in jail with 52 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Brandy L. Miller, 45; $1,018 fine, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 24 months probation, third-degree theft and protection order violation.