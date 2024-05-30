Stormy Daniels, key witness in Trump trial, once filmed movie in Spokane

From staff reports

One of the key witnesses in the prosecution’s case against former President Donald Trump once acted in a movie filmed in Spokane.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels spent 7½ hours testifying in the case over two days, according to the Associated Press. A jury on Thursday found Trump guilty of all 34 felony charges. Daniels came to Spokane to film “Finding Bliss,” a mainstream romantic comedy about the adult film industry that was released in 2009 and also starred Jamie Kennedy, Denise Richards and Leelee Sobieski.

A supervising producer of the film told The Spokesman-Review in 2018 that he remembered Daniels as “extremely professional.” The film was shot mostly at North by Northwest studios, but a scene also was shot in the Spokane Regional Business Center building.

Daniels also appeared in Spokane on President’s Day four years ago to perform at the Spokane Comedy Club, which described her routine as a “one night stand (up) and story telling show.”