Updated Fri., May 31, 2024 at 4:58 p.m.

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Maxwell P. Springer and Tierney L. Vogler, both of Spokane.

Adrian L. Hernandez Mast and Dianna Hernandez, both of Spokane Valley.

Sammy E. Khakata and Josie P. Gilbert, both of Spokane.

Chase M. Palmer, of Spokane Valley, and Jillian R. Transue, of Spokane.

Kalab E. Holm and Chrissandra L. Croson, both of Spokane.

Joshua S. Carlile and Hannah L. Murray, both of Spokane.

Seth W. Kopp and Shelbi R. Viers, both of Elk.

Joshua P. Christensen and Kristina N. Park, both of Post Falls.

Lane P. Walter, of Odessa, Wash., and Lynore S. Gross, of Reardan, Wash.

Michael G. St. Marie, of Clarkston, and Megan E. Necochea, of Priest River, Idaho.

Joshua C. Phillips and Carly N. Avey, both of Spokane.

Stevenson Belgarde and Jemima N. Franklin, both of Medical Lake.

Shawn A.K.K. Boyle and Mikaela L. Perry, both of Spokane.

Chance R. Johnston and Kenda B. Evans, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Volunteers Of America of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho v. Minif, restitution of premises.

Volunteers Of America of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho v. Groh, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Gene Burks, restitution of premises.

BCBG Fund I LLC et al. v. Lance Rosendale, restitution of premises.

Centerstone Unlimited v. Corey Anderson, restitution of premises.

940 Lincoln LLC v. Corina Alegria, restitution of premises.

Roy A. Nash, et al. v. Mark Orlowski, restitution of premises.

Northwood Apartments LLC v. Tasheen Gresham, restitution of premises.

Richard Ziesmer v. Bonita M. Lepage, et al., restitution of premises.

Daniel Painter v. Jaspal Singh, et al., complaint for money damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Jared, Gregory F. and Dalyn M.

Sax, Kenneth A. and Vicki L.

White, Yasmeka S. and Meaux, Martin

Swain, Kathryn D. and Jason D.

Herrold, Madeline M. and William A.

Kaiser, Lea M. and Jonathan D.

Naosu, Jezebel R. and Kicho Kongoseki-Ryu

Loft, Chase M. and Stephanie A.

Huber, James N. and Kathleen M.

Ellis, Jill and Charles

Sochirca, Savelin S. and Ana S.

Hunt, Corinne M. and David L.

Mattison, Lauren K. and David A.

Sizemore, James W. Jr and Nichole M.

Macy, Megan A. and Kyle R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Jeremiah Lard, 19; 26 days in jail with 26 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and harassment.

Daelyn D. Warren, 23; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Ryan N. Johnson, 30; 115 days in jail with 115 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment.

Christopher S. Walser, 44; 120 days in jail with 120 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Aleigha N. Pilgrim, 33; $286.52 restitution, 36 days in jail with 36 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Joan M. Mejia, 37; $7,378.65 restitution, 90 days in jail with 103 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Jacob A. Ball, 27; 24 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Lynelle R. Swope, 56; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Matthew B. Burns, 33; $700 restitution, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Shawn M. Henderson, 36; 112 days in jail with 112 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Sean W.J. Sims, 41; $700 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – fentanyl and/or cocaine.

Dwayne B. Haller, 64; 60 days in jail with 60 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning.

Delane Ross McLeod, 25; $7,314.17 restitution, 33 months in prison, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Daniel O. Oyebanji, 19; 19 days in jail with 19 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Luis A. Garcia, 31; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of four counts of reckless endangerment.

Judge Dean Chuang

Sally M. Swinson, 21; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after being found guilty of attempted third-degree assault.

Shawn J. Nason, 42; 42 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Mykle M. Sanders, 28; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

William F. Ellis, 43; $457.90 restitution, 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to five counts of second-degree theft, two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property and forgery.

Hunter B. Wood, 29; 42 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and harassment.

Jacob Coronado Jr., 32; 8 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Beau A. Wiebenga, 36; 12 months and one day in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Justen M. Billings, 30; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Fernando Munguia, 47; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Mistyann M. Sprague, Deer Park; debts of $93,683.

Mark A. Hyndman, Spokane; debts of $729,600.

Karli A. Fairbanks, Spokane; debts of $599,963.

Samantha J. Kruger, Spokane; debts of $62,245.

Cameron M. Fuhrman, Moses Lake; debts of $50,141.

Ryan A. and Cynthia C. Butters, Spokane; debts of $413,947.

Lorella E. Losa, Liberty Lake; debts of $24,582.

Mark R. Bradle, Spokane; debts of $1,602,902.

Stephanie K. Banna, Spokane Valley; debts of $84,948.

Maneva M. Rogers, Spokane; debts of $83,665.

Christopher W. Hardwick, Millwood; debts of $32,649.

LaRae L. Lentz, Deer Park; debts of $227,706.

Preston G. Duncan, Spokane; debts of $67,888.

Jessica M. Doughty, Spokane; debts of $112,738.

Matthew A. and Mariah N. Richards, Spokane; debts of $334,191.

Wage-earner petitions

David C. Sobotta and Rachael M. Sobotta, Spokane; debts of $154,221.

Michelle Boehmer, Spokane; debts of $217,793.

Patrick Wanberg, Spokane Valley; debts not listed.

Bruce E. Davidson, Spokane Valley; debts of $519,490.

Suzanne E. Ingerski, Spokane Valley; debts of $513,164.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Brandon T. Lane-Fruin, 31; 33 days in jail, after being found guilty of harassment.

Joshua S. Mikol, 34; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.