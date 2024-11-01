50 years ago in Expo history: A survey found the fair was (mostly) a success, with fan-favorite exhibits coming to light

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A Ford Motor Co. official shared the results of a survey of visitors to Expo ’74’s Ford Pavilion.

When asked if they found the fair “excellent to outstanding,” 70 % said yes. Only 32 people, out of 500, said they found the fair “disappointing.”

The survey found that the U.S. Pavilion was the most popular, followed by the USSR and Australia. Ford and Kodak were considered the best corporate exhibitors.

The Ford official said visitation to their pavilion exceeded expectations. He added that “what this country needs is the spirit of Spokane.”

In other Expo news, the president of the World Fairs Collectors Society arrived at the fair, presumably to add to his own collection.

The society had 300 members, with collections dating back to the 1851 fair in London. The society president said that the members were definitely interested in acquiring Expo souvenirs.

From 100 years ago: Apparently, Spokane kids and teens paid attention to the sheriff when he said Halloween rowdyism would not be tolerated.

“There was no property damage to speak of and no rough work came to the attention of the police,” the Chronicle reported.

No arrests were made. Instead, Spokane residents celebrated with an orderly Halloween parade and street dances.

Also on this day

(from onthisday.com)

1349: Duke of Brabant orders the execution of all Jews in Brussels, accusing them of poisoning the wells during the bubonic plague.

1800: John Adams becomes the first president to live in the White House.