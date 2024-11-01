Body of missing Missoula woman, Eva Masin Prather, recovered from Clark Fork River

From staff reports

The body of Eva Masin Prather, a 43-year-old Missoula woman who walked away from her home barefoot in the middle of the night late last year, has been recovered from the Clark Fork River.

Prather’s disappearance garnered widespread attention. Missing posters dotted public spaces as the community searched for her.

She grew up in Bonner County and later moved to Montana and started a family.

Though Prather’s body was found in the river on Oct. 13, authorities didn’t disclose her remains were found until Friday. The Missoula Police Department is awaiting test results regarding the cause and manner of her death.

“We are devastated to share that after nine and half long months, Eva’s body has been recovered from the Clark Fork River in Missoula,” Prather’s husband, Dave Prather, wrote to the Missoula community. “Our hearts broke with this news as we held out hope, however slim, for a different outcome.”