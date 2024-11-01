Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brycen A. Clark and Sydney L. McPherson, both of Liberty Lake.

Kade M. Duncanson and Sidney A. Martin, both of Spokane.

Derek A. Lewis and Krystal A. Bedeski, both of Cheney.

Matthew T. Strandberg and Jennifer A. Kaiser, both of Spokane.

Albert Z. Mhlophe and Priya L. Osborne, both of Spokane.

Corey R. MacShane, of Coeur d’Alene, and Grace K. Mader, of Post Falls.

Timothy J. Marston and Cynthia Candido, both of Cheney.

Jay R. Larson, of Spokane, and Regina C. Anderson, of Spokane Valley.

Nuchi Andrew and Loviena Atty, both of Spokane.

Austin B. Manring and Aundy M. Jodon, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cedar 2 LLC v. Frank Wood, restitution of premises.

Keystone Unlimited v. Shannon Dennis, restitution of premises.

55th Avenue Apts LLC v. Awet Gile, restitution of premises.

JRD Spokane LLC v. Ashley Cathey, restitution of premises.

Take Up The Cause v. Tabitha Repetti, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Thailand Lovejoy, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Mason Gash, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Jacqueline Straley, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Phillip Hocking, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Kyle Johnson, money claimed owed.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Marco Cioccio, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Alana Barry, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield v. Regan Barcai, et al., restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. Matthew Ryder, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Rachel Thomas, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Peter Juda, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Helen Kotton, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Makayla Daniels, restitution of premises.

Cedar Creek Village Phase II LLC v. Jeffery Jordan, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Helmera Penny, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Cody Alberts, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Emmanuel Goetz, restitution of premises.

Dan Brinkman v. Deaconess Hospital, medical malpractice.

Stephanie High v. Teton Outfitters LLC, complaint for employment discrimination.

Progressive Casualty Insurance v. Jasmin M. DeMascio, complaint for property damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hinckley, Stacie G. and Patrick R.

Hedahl, Kimberly M. and Jeremy K.

Franks, Jennifer M. and Ashby, Gerald L.

Cornell, Matthew P. and Tabetha L.

Wiley Bunting, Michelle and Bunting, Michael

Judd, Daryl C. and Kathleen R.

Church, Daniel A. and Jessica A.

Evans, Catherine J. and Shaun M.

De Angel, Karla G. and Miguel

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Daniel D. Edwards, 57; 720 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree aggravated murder with rape and first-degree rape.

Judge Tony Hazel

Adison R. Mortenson, 35; $5,795.14 restitution, 29.75 months in prison, 29.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to six counts of second-degree burglary,

Peter A. Anderson, 43; 12.75 months in prison, 12.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Hayden R. Vox, 21; five days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Sean E. Hunt, 49; 44 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jonathan A. Bryant, 43; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Akir R. Fowlkes, 28; five days in jail with five days credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

James A. Schneider, 42; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Zane S. Mowbray, 31; 36 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree assault of a child.

Thomas B. Torngren, 47; 36 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Sandy Strickland, 45; 24 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jesse J. Raulston, 20; five days in jail with five days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Levi T. James, 34; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

TJ Mathews, 40; 51 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Mercedes J. Bartel, 28; $1,670.50 fine, 180 days electronic home monitoring, 60 months probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Rayman J. Trotchie, 34; $3,140.50 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 60 months probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.