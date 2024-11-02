Rosina Machu leads Gonzaga women’s cross country to WCC title

From staff reports

Rosina Machu became the third Gonzaga women’s cross country runner to defender her West Coast Conference championship, leading the Zags to their first team title since 2015 at Micke Grove Golf Links in San Joaquin County, California.

The senior from Boise won by 18 seconds with a time of 19:45.3. Freshman Logan Hofstee, a former East Valley High standout, placed fifth (20:14.6). Willow Collins (seventh, 20:20.5) and Jessica Frydenlund (eighth, 20:21.3) joined in the top 10.

The Zags turn to the NCAA West regional, which will be hosted in Colfax on Nov. 15.