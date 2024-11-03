50 years ago in Expo history: The fair was finally over. Did President Ford show?

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A parade and closing ceremonies marked the final day of Expo ’74, which closed its gates forever at 6 p.m.

President Gerald Ford did not show up, although he sent a taped message – which promptly malfunctioned. Hollywood actor and emcee Marvin Miller had to read it aloud.

A huge throng did show up – more than 62,000 people – bringing the unofficial final total to 5,187,826.

Meanwhile, the city of Spokane’s job was just beginning.

The city planned to move in the next day and start converting the site to a park. The first steps included winterizing the site and buildings, supervising the removal of the exhibitors’ equipment, and providing security to prevent theft and vandalism.

The security fencing would remain in place and public would be barred from the site. Barricades would be erected on the pedestrian bridges.

“The city, in effect, is the landlord here, and we will be carrying out landlord duties,” assistant city manager Glen Yake said.

From 100 years ago: Three youths were in Spokane hospitals after they were wounded in separate hunting accidents, all inflicted by their hunting companions.

One of them, a 10-year-old, was critically injured when a man he was hunting with “became angered and struck his dog with his shotgun,” which discharged and struck the boy in the leg. The boy’s left leg was amputated.

The other two boys were also injured after accidental discharges.