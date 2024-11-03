NFL Locals: Former Idaho standout Kaden Elliss makes plays all over the field in Falcons win over Cowboys

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

Kaden Elliss (Idaho) was a headache for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as the Atlanta Falcons stormed to another win.

The sixth-year linebacker filled up the stat sheet, tying a career-high with 13 tackles – eight solo and two for a loss – to go with a sack and three quarterback hits.

It was the third straight week that Elliss led his defense in tackles.

Early in the second quarter, the Cowboys ran a reverse to receiver CeeDee Lamb on fourth-and-1, but Elliss blew up the play for a loss of 3 yards and a turnover on downs.

Elliss’ consistent pressure rewarded him with a sack on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott late in the third quarter.

Atlanta jumped ahead in the first quarter and did not lose its lead for the remainder of the game, finishing with a 27-21 win.

In a video posted to the Falcons’ social media, Atlanta coach Raheem Morris gave Elliss the game ball for his performance.

“You just want to go out there and make plays and help your team win,” Elliss told the media after the game. “Getting to do that today was special and fun. Getting rewarded with the game ball was just the icing on top.”

Atlanta moved to 6-3 with the win, maintaining its firm grip on first place in the NFC South.

• Linebacker Daiyan Henley (WSU) continues his second-year jump with the Los Angeles Chargers, recording another career day in the win over the Cleveland Browns.

Henley totaled a career-high 14 tackles – eight solo and one for a loss – along with a pass defended. He surpassed his career best in tackles by one, a mark he set earlier this year.

The Chargers defense suffocated Jameis Winston and the Browns’ offense for most of the game, preventing a touchdown until Cleveland’s final drive.

Henley and his defense limited Browns running backs to under 3 yards per carry on the day.

Despite earning limited time as a rookie, Henley started on opening day for Los Angeles this season and has become the most steady defensive piece for the Chargers.

Los Angeles moved to 5-3 with the 27-10 win.

• Cooper Kupp (EWU) saw a return to form for the Los Angeles Rams as he continues to work back from an injury.

Kupp again proved to be Matthew Stafford’s most reliable target, catching 11 of 14 targets for 104 yards in the 26-20 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks.

It was Kupp’s best game since returning from an ankle injury he suffered in Week 2.

Following a strong first half, the former Eagle continued to see a healthy dose of targets in the second half after fellow Rams receiver Puka Nacua, a former Washington Husky, was ejected before halftime for throwing a punch.

The Rams jump to 4-4 in a narrowly contested NFC West.

• Kendrick Bourne (EWU) had his best game of the season as he continues to develop chemistry with New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

Bourne had four catches on six targets for 41 yards, which was far and away his highest yardage total on the season.

The veteran receiver returned in Week 6 after suffering an ACL tear last season.

Despite an impressive showing from Maye, the Patriots suffered an 20-17 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. New England fell to 2-7.

Christian Elliss (Idaho), a linebacker for New England, recorded six tackles – four solo – in the defeat.

• Gardner Minshew (WSU) was benched again as the Las Vegas Raiders continue to look for answers at quarterback.

Much like last week’s loss, Minshew led a strong opening drive that finished with a rushing touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals.

But play went downhill from there, and the Raiders’ offense struggled mightily for the remainder of the half.

Midway through the third quarter, the Raiders elected to go with backup quarterback Desmond Ridder, who was recently signed from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

Minshew completed 10 of 17 passes for 124 yards and no touchdowns. He also lost a fumble.

Outside of a meaningless touchdown to end the game, Ridder also struggled to put together successful drives for Las Vegas. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. Ridder also lost a fumble.

The Raiders lost 41-24 and moved to 2-7.

• Linebacker Frankie Luvu (WSU) and the Washington Commanders escaped with a 27-22 win against the New York Giants.

Luvu had five tackles and a pass defended.

Washington sits at 7-2 with the victory.

• Chau Smith-Wade (WSU) had another strong game as a starter for the Carolina Panthers.

The rookie cornerback racked up five tackles – three solo – in the 23-22 win over the New Orleans Saints.

It was the Panthers first win since week three as Carolina shifts to 2-7.