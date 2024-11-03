Tekoa native Susannah Scaroni claims second New York City Marathon title

By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review

Coming off a dazzling performance at the Paralympic Games in Paris this summer, Susannah Scaroni is back in the spotlight of women’s wheelchair racing.

Scaroni, a Tekoa native, won her second New York City Marathon title Sunday, finishing in 1 hour, 48 minutes and 5 seconds.

She crossed the finish line in Central Park more than 10 minutes ahead of American teammate Tatyana McFadden and Switzerland’s Manuela Schar, who were second and third respectively.

The victory was Scaroni’s fourth in a World Marathon Majors event, including victories at the Boston Marathon in 2023 and both Chicago Marathon and her first New York City win in 2022.

Scaroni is also coming off a successful summer, winning four medals in the Paralympics in Paris. She claimed a silver medal in the 5,000-meters, while earning the bronze in the 800, 1,500 and marathon events.