Austera Tuhina’s 3-pointer the difference in Washington State’s overtime win against Eastern Washington 83-82

PULLMAN – The Eastern Washington/Washington State women’s basketball game proved one critical thing Monday: Both teams will be good.

Nobody was quibbling about playing bonus basketball, as Washington State rallied to hold off Eastern Washington 83-82 in overtime in a season opener at Beasley Coliseum.

Austera Tuhina hit what would prove to be the game-winning shot, a 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds remaining.

The Eagles had a final possession, but the Cougars’ defense was prepared this time as opposed to an identical scenario to end regulation. EWU transfer guard Peyton Howard inbounded the ball and took it back, driving around a high screen at the top of the 3-point line, but when she turned the corner to go to the basket WSU freshman Marta Alsina was there. Howard slipped to the floor and couldn’t get off a shot as time expired.

With EWU trailing 75-73 with four seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Howard made a difficult driving basket with half a second left to force overtime.

The Eagles came out in the same offensive set with Howard set to throw the ball inbounds, but WSU coach Kamie Ethridge called timeout to make sure her players were aware to try to stop Howard from driving to her right.

“We wanted to switch everything (at the end of regulation) and we did, but Howard is coming so fast that she still got by us,” Ethridge said. “We think Marta is a phenomenal defender. She’s got length and can keep people in front of her. As she gets better and used to this she’s going to get better. She can guard a lot of positions.”

Howard, a Central Valley High graduate, was a thorn in WSU’s side all game, scoring a game-high 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting to go with three assists.

“What a great women’s basketball game for this early in the year,” EWU coach Joddie Gleason said. “I just loved the way our kids answered every single time Washington State threw something at us.”

EWU controlled the pace for 2 ½ quarters, using a 7-0 surge to end the first half with a 38-26 lead.

The Eagles outrebounded WSU 29-17 in the first half, equating to 10 more shots than the Cougs.

EWU finished with a 52-37 advantage on the boards but committed 19 turnovers to WSU’s eight.

The Eagles pushed the lead to 43-28 when Jaecy Eggers hit a 3-pointer at the 7:47 mark of the third quarter.

That’s when WSU started defending the Eagles tighter, forcing turnovers. All of a sudden a 19-2 run allowed the Cougars to take their first lead of the game at 49-47 when Eleonora Villa made two free throws with 1:30 to go in the third quarter.

A corner 3-pointer from Breeje Schuler gave EWU a 52-51 lead going into the final quarter.

The fourth period was nothing short of entertaining. The game was tied six times including at the final horn.

The teams exchanged clutch baskets down the stretch, setting up the 3-pointer from Abraham with four seconds to go.

Both teams were running out of gas in overtime as shots they had made earlier came up short.

Ella Gallatin hit a 3-pointer to put EWU ahead 82-80 with :22 to go before Tuhina’s game-winning shot. Tuhina said afterward she thought WSU was trailing by three when she took the shot.

“Credit Eastern, they came out with fire,” said WSU’s lone senior, Tara Wallack, who was playing in her 100th career game. She finished with a team-high 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and five blocked shots.

Villa had an off shooting game, needing 23 shots for 19 points. Tuhina had 13 and Abraham, who made three 3-pointers, added 12.

“This validates what we know in our gym that maybe other people don’t know – that we’re a really good basketball team,” Gleason said.

Ethridge said WSU has much to fix before it travels to Stanford on Thursday. Especially on defense.

“We’ve got some good strong bodies and length and we can disrupt people and what they’re doing,” Ethridge said.

EWU is at home Saturday against Walla Walla, an NAIA team.