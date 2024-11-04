Following bye week, No. 9 Idaho feeling energized ahead of road game at Portland State

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Start with a disclaimer. Gamble at your own risk.

But to hear Idaho coach Jason Eck, anyone considering a prop bet on points when the Vandals play Portland State Saturday in Hillsborough, Oregon, might want to take the over.

Idaho is coming off a bye week. The Vandals have energy restored, which is fortunate following nine straight weeks of games in which they overcame a cascade of injuries and managed to construct a 6-3 record, 3-2 in the Big Sky Conference, and a 9th-ranking in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll.

The Vandals may have needed the rest, since they are catching a team on the way up. PSU is only 2-6 overall, 2-3 in the league. But the Vikings are 2-2 in their last four games, including busing 10 hours a week ago to hand Sacramento State a 58-38 beating, “and they should have beat (4th ranked UC Davis, which only prevailed 27-26),” according to Eck.

The Vikings have one of the premier Big Sky quarterbacks in senior Dante Chachere, who this season has thrown for 1,452 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 612 yards and 12 more touchdowns.

Finally, the Vikings changed their defensive philosophy midway through the season, says Eck. They are playing a lot of off technique in the secondary.

“They want to keep everything in front of them,” he says. “They want to win games 35-31, not 17-14.”

Against this, the Vandals will counter with their own offense rejuvenated by the return of the season’s starting quarterback Jack Layne. He was injured against Oregon in a 24-14 loss but returned last week to throw for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Eastern Washington in a 38-28 Vandals’ victory. Running back Nate Thomas, a touchdown machine who scored five before missing a couple of games with a shoulder injury, could also return against PSU, along with wide receiver Tony Harste, Eck says.

Having Layne back against a defense that plays off the ball could open up the game for Idaho’s tight ends. Layne “does a really good job of getting through progressions” to find tight ends, who are often the fourth read, according to Eck. Also, Idaho is designing more plays to get the ball to tight ends, he adds.

PSU sets up Chachere with frequent quarterback draws and options.

“It’s almost a triple option,” says Eck. “He does a good job in the passing game, too.” The Vandals will have to put a spy on Chachere, and “we have to make sure it is someone who can really run fast,” Eck says. “He is certainly a challenge.”

All things considered, this could be a shootout – the newly confident Vikings taking on the refreshed Vandals offense,

The game will also be a reunion of sorts for PSU junior quarterback C. J. Jordan. He played for the Vandals in 2021 and 2022 in a career short-circuited by injuries. He was with Northern Illinois in 2023 but did not see action, and he transferred to PSU this season but has not yet played in a game.