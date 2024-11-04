Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Elizabeth F. Zuniga and Karmil L. Curtis, both of Spokane.
Matthew D. Leonetti and Jade R. Porter, both of Spokane.
Benjamin T. Kitchin and Tanjai Ploykao, both of Cheney.
Cory D. Frith, of Copperas Cove, Texas and Anna M. Church, of Spokane.
Russell R. Corkrum, of Spokane and Vicdalia Cruz, of Pomona, California.
Duane E. Wilson and Keri L. Arthur, both of Spokane.
David E. Stukalov, of Deer Park and Aidai M. Kasmalieva, of Spokane.
Dmytro Bykovskyi, of Spokane Valley and Nadiia Kushpita, of Spokane.
Samuel S. Dugdale and Natalie R. Clausing, both of Spokane Valley.
Ricardo M. Jacuinde and Iralina A. Cruz, both of Spokane Valley.
Jonathan E.E. Cohea and Jennifer Pacheco, both of Cheney.
Timothy D. Kurth and Amy E. St. John, both of Spokane.
Jeffrey S. Walker, of Spokane Valley and Tina M. Swanson, of Liberty Lake.
Ayawo B. Gbedjeha and Megan L. Proctor, both of Spokane Valley.
Fred Karben and Anita Hansen, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
Marriage dissolutions granted
Shenefield, Dylan L. and Hayley
Sanchez, Angela L. and Kusuda, Andrew
Morris, Heather A. and Michael T.
Howell, Jordan S. and Keanna R.
Downes, Kara L. and Craig A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward
Shawn S. Williams, 55; 30 months in prison, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order, third-degree assault – domestic violence and two counts of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.
Judge Tony Hazel
Zachary P. Selm, 34; $5,700 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Paula A. Anderson, 37; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to forgery.
Amanda R. Damrill, 41; 60 days in jail with 37 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of attempted prisoner possessing of controlled substance.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Jennifer Fassbender
Omar Cruz, 34; $2,098.70 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.