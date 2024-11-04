Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Elizabeth F. Zuniga and Karmil L. Curtis, both of Spokane.

Matthew D. Leonetti and Jade R. Porter, both of Spokane.

Benjamin T. Kitchin and Tanjai Ploykao, both of Cheney.

Cory D. Frith, of Copperas Cove, Texas and Anna M. Church, of Spokane.

Russell R. Corkrum, of Spokane and Vicdalia Cruz, of Pomona, California.

Duane E. Wilson and Keri L. Arthur, both of Spokane.

David E. Stukalov, of Deer Park and Aidai M. Kasmalieva, of Spokane.

Dmytro Bykovskyi, of Spokane Valley and Nadiia Kushpita, of Spokane.

Samuel S. Dugdale and Natalie R. Clausing, both of Spokane Valley.

Ricardo M. Jacuinde and Iralina A. Cruz, both of Spokane Valley.

Jonathan E.E. Cohea and Jennifer Pacheco, both of Cheney.

Timothy D. Kurth and Amy E. St. John, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey S. Walker, of Spokane Valley and Tina M. Swanson, of Liberty Lake.

Ayawo B. Gbedjeha and Megan L. Proctor, both of Spokane Valley.

Fred Karben and Anita Hansen, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Shenefield, Dylan L. and Hayley

Sanchez, Angela L. and Kusuda, Andrew

Morris, Heather A. and Michael T.

Howell, Jordan S. and Keanna R.

Downes, Kara L. and Craig A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Shawn S. Williams, 55; 30 months in prison, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order, third-degree assault – domestic violence and two counts of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Tony Hazel

Zachary P. Selm, 34; $5,700 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Paula A. Anderson, 37; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to forgery.

Amanda R. Damrill, 41; 60 days in jail with 37 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of attempted prisoner possessing of controlled substance.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer Fassbender

Omar Cruz, 34; $2,098.70 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.