Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Sacred Heart at Connecticut FS1

4 p.m.: Columbia at Villanova CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Seattle at Eastern Washington ESPN+

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Idaho at Brigham Young ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Boston ESPN

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers ESPN

Football, college

4 p.m.: Ohio at Kent State ESPNU

4 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Western Michigan ESPN2

Golf

4 p.m.: LPGA: Lotte Championship Golf

11 p.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago TNT / truTV

Mixed martial arts

6 p.m.: Invicta FC CBS Sports

Soccer, men, Champions League

Noon: Benfica vs. Bayern München CBS Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change