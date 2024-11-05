On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Sacred Heart at Connecticut FS1
4 p.m.: Columbia at Villanova CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Seattle at Eastern Washington ESPN+
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Idaho at Brigham Young ESPN+
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Boston ESPN
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers ESPN
Football, college
4 p.m.: Ohio at Kent State ESPNU
4 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Western Michigan ESPN2
Golf
4 p.m.: LPGA: Lotte Championship Golf
11 p.m.: DP World: Abu Dhabi Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago TNT / truTV
Mixed martial arts
6 p.m.: Invicta FC CBS Sports
Soccer, men, Champions League
Noon: Benfica vs. Bayern München CBS Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change