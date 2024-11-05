Sabrina Carpenter registered 35,814 voters on tour, engaged more voters through HeadCount than any other artist

By Thania Garcia Variety Entertainment News Service

That’s quite the impression!

Sabrina Carpenter has engaged more voters through HeadCount than any other artist in 2024, logging 35,814 voter registrations and an additional 263,087 voters to engage outside of registering (i.e. checking registration status and polling location) through giveaways, in-person activations and video boards on her “Short n’ Sweet” arena tour.

The “Espresso” singer announced her collaboration with the non-profit – a nonpartisan organization working to register young voters – ahead of the launch of her on-going UK, Europe and North American trek (Carpenter quickly sold out a run of 33 arena shows in North America).

HeadCount also confirmed Green Day’s “Saviors Tour” broke their all-time record for most voters engaged for a single tour, registering over 7,900 new voters and engaging over 61,000 voters through in-person activations on tour. This nearly doubles the previous record set by Ariana Grande’s 2019 “Sweetener World Tour.”

Their partnership included a sweepstakes that offered fans the opportunity to see her “Short n’ Sweet” tour by checking their voter registration status. Winners will fly out to San Francisco for her show on Nov. 9, with all accommodations covered. Prior to HeadCount joining the tour, they worked with Carpenter to send to two lucky fans to Gov Ball – resulting in over 40,000 fans checking their voter registration overnight.

“Through our partnerships with over 100 top music artists – like Sabrina Carpenter, Green Day, Ariana Grande and so many others – HeadCount had a record-breaking year, registering over 450,000 new voters and engaging over a million more people to make sure they vote,” said Lucille Wenegieme, executive director of HeadCount. “Our model works because musicians and celebrities have a cultural cache and an intimate connection with their fans, especially among young people, whose identity as a fan of a particular artist can be even stronger than other aspects of their identity, including affiliation with a political party or candidate. We are so grateful to our artist partners and their teams for inspiring their fans to take control of their future.”

Since 2004, HeadCount has registered over 1.5 million voters by partnering with artists like Grande, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and more. This year alone, HeadCount has participated in over 3,700 events, registered over 450,000 new voters, and engaged over 3,000,000 music fans to take action, according to a press release issued by the nonprofit. More than 80% of all voters HeadCount has registered this year are Gen Z or Millennials.