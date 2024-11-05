Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Aleksandr M. Balakirev, of Spokane and Lyubov A. Gorshenin, of College Place.

Theodore D. Gulick and Pamela M. Montano, both of Reardan.

David O. Opap and Faith W. Kimani, both of Spokane.

Matthew D. Pelka and Makena M. Dodd, both of Spokane.

Michael D. Gardner and Jeanette D. Higginbotham, both of Spokane.

Tristian B. Hudson and Adrienne G. De Luca, both of Spokane.

Kayke D.L. Silva and Ella J. Roseburrough, both of Spokane.

Michael A. Wilson and Raquel L. Cervantes, both of Longview.

William S. Cory and Laura C. Thurston, both of Spokane.

Griffyn D. Orgill and Naomi R. Parham, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Brenna L. Baker, 59; two days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Colt A. Chaney, 29; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a dangerous weapon and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Christian E. Crammer, 30; three days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Elijah M. Hanson, 20; one day in jail, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Travis B. Hauff, 36; $350 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Samuel C. LaBrie, 26; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Zachary J. Mitchell, 34; 36 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Roger L. Lewis, 37; 10 days in jail, after being found guilty of pedestrian or vehicular interference.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Eric M. Peterson, 49; after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Olmos J. Ramirez, 53; two days in jail, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Kacey N. Smith, 28; two days in jail, after being found guilty of three counts of third-degree malicious mischief – painting, writing or drawing.