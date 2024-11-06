50 years ago in Expo history: More post-fair upgrades were planned, and the Chron was in awe that ‘Ella Fitzgerald was here’

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane City Council passed a $2 million “councilmanic bond issue” to convert Expo ’74’s Washington State Pavilion into a convention center and to upgrade the Opera House and Coliseum.

The Chronicle applauded the move, saying that it would show that the city intended to go “first class” on the next stage of the program. The Spokesman-Review agreed, saying that a failure to act would have been costly and short-sighted.

Meanwhile, Spokane was still buzzing over the fair’s entertainment closer, Ella Fitzgerald. She played two concerts, one to close the fair, and one to open the Spokane Symphony’s season.

The Spokesman-Review critic called her “sensational” and “incomparable.” She sang songs by George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Duke Ellington and Carole King.

“When they write the history of Expo ’74, they’ll speak of the entertainment in glowing terms and prove it merely by saying, Ella Fitzgerald was here,” the Chronicle critic wrote.

From 100 years ago: The Spokane unit of the Shriners Hospitals for Children was about to open at St. Luke’s Hospital. This section of St. Lukes would accommodate 20 children, who would already be in the building before the opening ceremonies on Nov. 15.

“All visitors will be allowed an opportunity to inspect the rooms and see these children.”

1860: Republican Abraham Lincoln of Illinois elected the 16th President of the United States of America.