Voters back school levies in CdA, Kootenai, but reject others

School levies in North Idaho had mixed results in Tuesday’s election.

Coeur d’Alene Public Schools’ $25 million replacement levy passed with 61% in favor.

Kootenai Joint School District’s $1.3 million levy also passed with 54.5% of the vote.

Lakeland Joint School District’s $9.5 million levy narrowly failed with 49.4%.

Notably, the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee opted against taking positions on school levies this election. A political action committee, Citizens for Coeur d’Alene Public Schools, campaigned in support of the district’s levy.

In the county to the north, West Bonner School District’s 1-year, $1.13 million levy failed with 47.5%. The proposal was a significant cut from a $4.7 million levy that has failed several times and led to a budget crisis in the rural district. The school board closed Priest River Junior High School this year in response.

In Boundary County, voters rejected both a $2.4 million levy and a $10.5 million bond, each with about 46% of the vote.

Meanwhile, voters approved three fire district levies.

Northern Lakes Fire Protection District’s levy passed by nearly 74%.

Timberlake Fire Protection District’s levy passed by 68.5%.

Spirit Lake Fire Protection District’s levy passed by 60%.