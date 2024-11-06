The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
37°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Voters back school levies in CdA, Kootenai, but reject others

Students file out of Coeur d’Alene High School last month. Voters in the district on Tuesday passed a levy. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)
By James Hanlon jamesh@spokesman.com

School levies in North Idaho had mixed results in Tuesday’s election.

Coeur d’Alene Public Schools’ $25 million replacement levy passed with 61% in favor.

Kootenai Joint School District’s $1.3 million levy also passed with 54.5% of the vote.

Lakeland Joint School District’s $9.5 million levy narrowly failed with 49.4%.

Notably, the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee opted against taking positions on school levies this election. A political action committee, Citizens for Coeur d’Alene Public Schools, campaigned in support of the district’s levy.

In the county to the north, West Bonner School District’s 1-year, $1.13 million levy failed with 47.5%. The proposal was a significant cut from a $4.7 million levy that has failed several times and led to a budget crisis in the rural district. The school board closed Priest River Junior High School this year in response.

In Boundary County, voters rejected both a $2.4 million levy and a $10.5 million bond, each with about 46% of the vote.

Meanwhile, voters approved three fire district levies.

Northern Lakes Fire Protection District’s levy passed by nearly 74%.

Timberlake Fire Protection District’s levy passed by 68.5%.

Spirit Lake Fire Protection District’s levy passed by 60%.

James Hanlon's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.