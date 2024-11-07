French maintains lead over Marshall; handful of local, state races too close to call

Local and state candidates and measures saw little separation from opponents after the latest ballot count Thursday.

Incumbent County Commissioner Al French, a Republican, held a 2.5% lead over Democrat Molly Marshall Thursday night, according to the Spokane County Elections Office. French’s lead grew by 130 votes from Wednesday to Thursday night’s ballot count.

The longtime local politician led by 1,274 votes, or 51.2% to Marshall’s 48.7% Thursday night.

The elections office estimated 32,000 ballots are left to count, with the next count set for Friday.

Cheney Public Schools Proposition 1

The Cheney Public Schools’ bond continued to trend toward passage Thursday, with 60.5% of votes in favor, above the 60% required to pass, the elections office reported. The initial count Tuesday tallied 59.2% and then 60% Wednesday.

The $72 million bond would fund improvements to kitchens, bus loops and athletic facilities for district schools, as well as efforts to plan for increasing enrollment.

The district hopes to use the bond to pay for a new elementary school in Airway Heights and land to build other schools and facilities in the future.

Spokane County Superior Court Position 11

A new Superior Court judge could be on tap if Andrew Van Winkle maintains his lead over incumbent Judge Timothy Fennessy.

Van Winkle, a senior staff attorney at the Washington State Court of Appeals, continued his daily 0.3% vote growth, garnering 52.1% of the votes Thursday. He received 51.5% of the votes after Tuesday’s tally and 51.8% Wednesday.

Fennessy carried 47.2% of the votes Thursday.

Initiative 2066

The statewide natural gas initiative held a 51.4% approval Thursday, up from 51.2% Tuesday and 51.3% Wednesday, according to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office.

A simple majority is required to pass.

Sponsored by the Building Industry Association of Washington, the Washington Hospitality Association and the conservative political action committee Let’s Go Washington, the initiative would do away with recent legislation that sought to expedite the transition from natural gas for large combination utilities.

Washington Supreme Court Justice Position 2

Seattle attorney Salvador “Sal” Mungia slightly narrowed his lead Thursday over Federal Way Municipal Court Judge Dave Larson, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Mungia led by less than 15,000 votes Thursday. He received 50% of the votes, while Larson garnered 49.5%. A one-half percentage point went to write-in candidates.