Idaho offense fades in 79-75 loss to UC Davis

From staff reports

Idaho’s offensive efficiency waned down the stretch, and UC Davis rallied for a 79-75 win in a nonconference game Thursday at ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho.

A Jack Payne free throw gave the Vandals (1-1) a 68-59 lead with 7 minutes, 46 seconds left in the game before UC Davis (1-1) clamped down and stormed back to take the lead. Idaho didn’t manage another field goal until Jojo Anderson’s layup pulled Idaho within 75-73 with 1:15 remaining.

TY Johnson, who led the Aggies with 30 points, made a free throw with 24 seconds left to give UC Davis a 77-73 advantage.

Isaiah Brickner converted a pair of free throws with 7.3 seconds left to trim Idaho’s deficit to two, but Johnson made a pair from the foul line with 6.2 seconds remaining to seal the outcome.

Tyler Mrus paced Idaho with 17 points, and Kristian Gonzalez added 16. Kyson Rose and Julius Mims added 12 and 11, respectively, but both fouled out in the second half.

The Vandals made 9 of 16 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes to take a 40-37 halftime lead.