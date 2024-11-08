Judge pauses Trump election case at special counsel request

By Chris Strohm Bloomberg News

WASHINGTON — A federal judge paused the election interference prosecution against President-elect Donald Trump, canceling all upcoming court deadlines as Special Counsel Jack Smith winds down the case.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued the order Friday shortly after Smith had filed a request to pause the proceedings. Smith said he plans to make a filing on Dec. 2 about what to do about the criminal case now that Trump has been elected president.

Smith’s office has said the case will be dropped because a sitting president can’t be prosecuted under Justice Department policy. In Friday’s filing, Smith said that his office needs “time to assess this unprecedented circumstance and determine the appropriate course going forward consistent with Department of Justice policy.”

Smith had charged Trump with illegally trying to remain in office after the 2020 election, which he lost to President Joe Biden.