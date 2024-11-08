Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Timothy A. Filipenko, of Spokane, and Deanna A. Laptev, of Otis Orchards.

Esteban Q. Wong and Cassidy W. Sloan, both of Spokane.

Colten S. Billteen and Mikayla R. McGivern, both of Spokane.

Devin J.M. Poss and Alexis L. Brough, both of Spokane.

Michelle L. Nickerson and Jessica A. Farren, both of Spokane.

Willie L. Barber and Sharlina A. Aldrich, both of Spokane.

Jaden C. Flett and Kendyl H. Wiley, both of Davenport, Wash.

Dalan S. Molenaar and Jobeth A. Kochel, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Jeanie M. Berkel, Spokane Valley; debts of $50,160.

Raelyn D. Cheiri Guard, Spokane; debts of $69,007.

Ryan Martin, Deer Park; debts of $53,191.

Jamie Berkley, Spokane; debts of $79,457.

Joseph S. Ready, Spokane; debts of $27,877.

Matthew L. McMahan, Spokane; debts of $25,751.

Kevin P. and Maranda G. Sweet-Hain, Spokane; debts of $507,507.

Shelda L. Antoine, Kettle Falls, Wash.; debts not listed.

Colleen C. Belcourt, Spokane; debts of $215,586.

Patricia M. Mueller, Albion, Wash.; debts of $138,353.

Lenora I. Daley, Spokane; debts of $274,137.

John C. Sr. and Dana L. Boboth, Moses Lake; debts of $165,958.

Milyssa A. Albin, Moses Lake; debts of $261,195.

Karrie B. McCrea, Spokane; debts of $134,398.

Irvin D. Jr. and Sabrina M. Oneel, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $162,545.

Cheryl A. Henry, Spokane; debts of $84,488.

Ramon Bravo and Evelyn C. Hernandez, Quincy, Wash.; debts of $274,405.

Nathan P. and Christian G. Darnell, Spokane; debts of $487,878.

Joseph L. Wassom, Spokane; debts of $67,630.

Josiah J. Moe, Newman Lake; debts of $7,800.

Wage-earner petitions

Julio S. Herrera II, Spokane; debts of $373,702.

Nancy A. Kimball, Colbert; debts of $493,151.

Sandra Hanson, Moses Lake; debts of $420,944.

Geena Del-Rae Wright, Spokane; debts of $435,024.

Britney M. Reynolds, Greenacres; debts of $470,143.

Robert D. and Cindi L. Fries, Ephrata; debts of $223,952.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick Johnson

Christopher M. Rush, 42; $1,253 fine, three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving and first-degree negligent driving.

Brian H. Sexton, 65; $1,338.11 fine, 24 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.