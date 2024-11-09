QB change can’t save Washington in blowout loss to No. 6 Penn State

Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Beaver Stadium wasn’t rocking anymore.

Washington was facing a third-and-seven from No. 6 Penn State’s 7-yard line with 14:20 remaining. The Nittany Lions’ famed “White Out” crowd, so raucous it regularly shakes the press box, couldn’t be bothered.

Too many of them had already headed for the exits. After all, their win had already essentially been wrapped up by halftime. This play was simply a consolation prize, a chance for Washington and true freshman quarterback Demond Williams Jr. to build a little confidence.

Instead, Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter came screaming, unblocked, around the edge, sacking Williams before he even had a chance to make a play.

The remaining Penn State fans cheered. The stadium stood still.

Washington (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) was never truly competitive against No. 6 Penn State, losing 35-6 in front of 110,233 fans at Beaver Stadium, the ninth-largest attendance in stadium history. The Huskies remained winless on the road, and haven’t won an away game since Nov. 18, 2023. They are still one win short of bowl eligibility.

Fifth-year quarterback Will Rogers was 10-for-13 passing for 59 yards and an interception before being removed at halftime. Williams played the entire second half and was 6 for 10 for 60 yards passing and added 38 yards rushing, including a 43-yard scamper up the sideline.

Washington opened the game with a decent drive down to Penn State’s 28-yard line. Junior running back Jonah Coleman had a nice stiff-arm against Carter, a projected first-round NFL draft pick, during a 7-yard rush, and a defensive holding call against the Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1) extended the Husky drive into positive territory.

Then, junior kicker Grady Gross’ 45-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright. It was the same distance he’d made in the rain against USC one week earlier, and ended his streak of four straight makes.

The Huskies never reached Nittany Lion territory again in the first half, as Washington’s offense ground to a halt. UW punted twice from inside its own 40-yard line, and Rogers was intercepted by PSU safety Jaylen Reed after the Mississippi State transfer overthrew a deep shot intended for fifth-year receiver Jeremiah Hunter.

Washington finished the first half with 71 total yards. UW’s ground game had 13 total yards on 12 carries, averaging 0.9 yards per attempt. Carter and junior linebacker Kobe King each had a sack for Penn State, and the Nittany Lions tallied four tackles for a loss as the Huskies’ offensive line struggled.

The Husky defense, meanwhile, offered little resistance against the Nittany Lions. Penn State scored touchdowns during all four of its first-half drives, led by senior tight end Tyler Warren’s two rushing scores.

Penn State punctuated its first-half scoring when starting quarterback Drew Allar connected with senior receiver Julian Fleming for an 8-yard pass shortly before halftime to give the Nittany Lions a 28-0 lead entering the break. Penn State had 264 yards of offense, converted all seven of its third-down attempts and gained 16 first downs in the first half, ten more than UW.

The Huskies weren’t helped by senior cornerback Thaddeus Dixon’s early ejection for targeting during the Nittany Lions’ first drive. Dixon was trying to contain a Penn State end-around play in UW’s red zone, but officials ruled he led with his helmet while tackling receiver Omari Evans. Dixon will be eligible to play against UCLA on Friday because the targeting penalty was assessed in the first half.

Penn State immediately punished Washington, as backup quarterback Beau Pribula rushed to the end zone from 9 yards out to open the scoring.

Coach Jedd Fisch made a quarterback change to start the second half, turning the offense over to Williams for his first significant playing time since UW’s 40-16 blowout loss against Iowa.

A Warren fumble gifted UW good field position for its first drive of the second half, and the Huskies finally scored when Gross converted a 24-yard field goal to end the possibility of a shutout.

Gross made his second field goal of the day following Carter’s fourth-quarter sack of Williams, this time from 35 yards, to make it 28-6. But Penn State answered right back with a 1-yard touchdown run by Kaytron Allen to extend its lead one more time.