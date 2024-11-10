NFL locals: Continuing rise, former WSU linebacker Daiyan Henley has 14 tackles in Chargers win over Titans

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

Daiyan Henley (WSU) continues to be a force to be reckoned with in his breakout season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

After picking up a new career high in tackles last week, Sunday was another productive day for the second-year linebacker, who recorded his first career sack in the Chargers’ 27-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Henley also racked up a team-leading 14 tackles – 11 solo and one for a loss – to go with the sack. His tackle total was one shy of his career-best mark.

“Being at the midway point, I think I’ve received more respect from my teammates,” Henley said in a feature posted to the Chargers’ website on Thursday. “For me, that was like the most important thing when I made that statement. It was about getting the respect from my teammates and my coaches as well … I’m just steadily chasing trying to be better.”

His sack came late in the first quarter, as he chased down Titans quarterback Will Levis, who was scrambling from the pass rush. The sack was one of seven that Chargers defenders picked up in the win.

Henley’s play this season has garnered rave reviews from teammates, coaches and fans alike.

“He’s that new-age linebacker that can do it all,” Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said for the feature story. “We’re blessed to have him.”

The Chargers move to 6-3 on the season.

• Kaden Elliss (Idaho) had a team-leading performance for the Atlanta Falcons in their 20-17 defeat to the New Orleans Saints.

The linebacker collected a team-high 10 tackles – four solo – in the game.

But it was an overall disappointing performance for the Falcons defense, which conceded 269 yards and two touchdowns to Saints quarterback Derek Carr and his struggling offense.

The win for New Orleans ended the Saints’ seven-game losing streak.

Elliss was drafted by the Saints in 2019 and his breakout performance in 2022 earned him a three-year contract with Atlanta.

Atlanta shifts to 6-4 on the season.

• Frankie Luvu (WSU) had a disruptive game for the Washington Commanders, but the defense just barely fell short in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Luvu, a linebacker, collected seven tackles – three solo and one for a loss – to go with one sack.

Midway through the first quarter, Luvu burst through the offensive line on a blitz and took down former Seattle Seahawk quarterback Russell Wilson for a loss of eight yards. The drive resulted in a punt.

The takedown gives Luvu 41/2 sacks on the season.

Wilson got the last laugh though, as he led a six-play, 46-yard drive to win the game late in the fourth quarter. The ensuing Washington drive came up short and Pittsburgh took the game 28-27.

Washington sits at 7-3 after the loss.

• It was a quiet day for local players on the New England Patriots.

Kendrick Bourne (WSU), whose play had steadily picked up after a return from an ACL tear he suffered last season, did not receive any snaps in the Patriots’ 19-3 takedown of the Chicago Bears.

“There was a lot that went into that,” Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said about Bourne’s benching after the game. “We thought that was the best thing to do for us to give us the best chance to win. All of those guys bring a certain skill set to the game. We just didn’t know who was going to play more.”

Andrew Callahan, a Patriots reporter for the Boston Herald, posted on X that Bourne was informed that he would not play on Sunday to give more snaps to the younger receivers in New England.

Despite the benching, Bourne was seen celebrating with teammates and posted about the win on social media after the game.

“It just played out that way,” Mayo added. “But I will say this, even though Bourne didn’t play today, he was the first one smiling when I walked in the locker room. I’ve always appreciated that – just his energy and excitement.”

Christian Elliss (Idaho) was ruled out earlier this week due to an abdomen injury.

• Jaden Hicks (WSU), a safety for the Kansas City Chiefs, recorded two solo tackles in the 16-14 win over the Denver Broncos.