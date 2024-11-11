Eastern Washington can’t complete comeback in 84-77 loss at Missouri

From staff reports

A 3-pointer from Caleb Grill gave the Missouri Tigers the final necessary cushion with 75 seconds remaining as they held off the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team, 84-77 on Monday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri.

Eastern (1-2) trailed by as many as 13 in the second half but was within single digits most of the way against the Tigers (2-1), who play in the Southeastern Conference. The Eagles shot 63% in the second half and 51.8% overall.

The Eagles were within two points, 72-70, with 5 minutes remaining, and after Missouri pushed its lead back to seven points a 3 by Mason Williams with 1:41 got Eastern back within four, 79-75.

Senior Andrew Cook made 11 of 13 shots from the field and led the Eagles with 24 points. He also had four of Eastern’s seven steals and grabbed three rebounds.

Williams, a sophomore, scored a career-high 20 points and 4-of-9 from 3-point range. The Eagles made 9 of 25 3-point attempts overall.

Redshirt junior Nic McClain added 10 points for the Eagles, and redshirt junior transfer Tyler Powell scored 11 points off the bench.

Grill, a grad transfer from Iowa State, had just six total points in the first two games for the Tigers this season, but on Monday he scored a career-high 33 points. He made 10 of 13 shots, including an 8-for-10 effort from 3-point range. Grill also had nine rebounds and two steals.

The Eagles host Cal Poly on Sunday and then play Washington State on Nov. 21 at the Arena.