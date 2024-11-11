The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Washington records

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brian L. Underhill and Ivy C.V. Bacasmas, both of Spokane.

Christopher H. Martin and Randy J. McGlenn, both of Spokane.

William E. Woodside and Jerrica N. Ochs, both of Deer Park.

Jazzarae L. Watson and Alondra G. Herrera, both of Spokane.

David G. Martin and Kerry M. Lee, both of Spokane.

Magid K. Sharify and Beheshteh Rasti, both of Spokane.

Paul M. Muhia and Tanja U. Robinson, both of Spokane.

Joseph K.K. McIntyre and Vivian M. Gray, both of Chattaroy.