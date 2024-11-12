Trump picks Mike Huckabee to be U.S. ambassador to Israel

By Washington Post staff

President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday he is nominating former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee as U.S. ambassador to Israel.

The decision lines up another staunch ally of Israel for Trump’s incoming administration, after he announced Monday he would appoint Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York) to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Trump ran for president promising to wind down overseas conflicts, including the war in Gaza that broke out after Hamas attacked Israel last year.

“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years,” Trump said in a statement. “He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

Huckabee, an ordained Southern Baptist pastor, served as Arkansas governor from 1996 to 2007 and has kept a high profile in politics since then - running for president in both 2008 and 2016, when he faced Trump in the primary. There were media reports after the 2016 election that he was poised to become Trump’s ambassador to Israel, though he denied it.

When it comes to the war in Gaza, Huckabee has taken a hard line against Hamas amid President Joe Biden’s efforts to broker a cease-fire deal. Huckabee said in June that Hamas is “not capable of having an honorable negotiation.”

Huckabee’s daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was White House press secretary during Trump’s first term and now serves as Arkansas governor.