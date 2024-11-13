Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Corey L. O’Connor and Jessica Santana, both of Spokane.

Oleksandr Pavel and Nataliia Svystun, both of Spokane.

Tyler R. Olson and Jennesa R. Miller, both of Mica.

Ziwen Liu and Suyu Yang, both of Spokane Valley.

Cameron S. Khoma, of Spokane, and Madison R. Vanhoff, of Valleyford.

Jackson T. Davis and Kristen E.L. Eaton, both of Spokane.

Luis R.A. Rodriguez, of Spokane, and Christina Baldwin, of Post Falls.

Jesse A. McCauley and Samantha A. Fetters, both of Spokane.

Ryan M. Best and Christiana B. Pierce, both of Spokane.

James W. Schwab, of Spokane, and Clara J. Clark, of Liberty Lake.

Tam H. Minh Nguyen and Thuy Hong Nguyen, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Shane D. Dye, 51; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Harley D. Thon, 24; $1,632.61 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Yesenia Tovar, $3,301.99 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.