Community gathers to bid farewell to local Civil Rights leader Rev. Happy Watkins: ‘He went wherever his love could help somebody’

Pastor James Watkins of New Hope Baptist Church speaks at the funeral of his father, Rev. Percy "Happy" Watkins, who was former pastor at New Hope, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Life Center Church in Spokane, Washington. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

“Unwavering,” “an inspiration” and “devoted pastor” were just a few of the words and phrases used to describe the late Rev. Percy “Happy” Watkins Friday as hundreds gathered at Life Center Church to celebrate the life of one of Spokane’s most prominent civil rights and spiritual leaders.

With attendees traveling from across the Pacific Northwest, across the country and even overseas, the large congregation was fitting for a man who impacted a multitude of lives over the course of his own.

Watkins died Oct. 25, after founding and serving as pastor of New Hope Baptist Church for nearly 30 years, co-founding the Lilac City’s annual march commemorating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and spending decades advocating for the marginalized. He was 82.

The four-hour affair featured more than 25 speakers from the greater Spokane area and throughout the Pacific Northwest who were touched by the pastor over his long life of public service, including local faith leaders, educators, elected officials, community advocates and, of course, his family.

Between his four sons and three grandsons who spoke at the event, those familiar with Watkins could hear the reverend’s influence, and at times, the voice famous throughout Spokane for its annual delivery of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, echo through the church amphitheater.

In his remarks at the start of the service, John Watkins reminded attendees they gathered in the church to celebrate, not just to mourn. He shared that at the casket viewing Thursday, he “rejoiced because I know he’s in heaven.”

“I have to believe that He rejoiced when he received Happy,” John Watkins said. “I couldn’t hear the trumpets because my heart was broken on October 25, and with my tear-stained eyes, I couldn’t see him leap into heaven. But I know he’s there.”

“A deacon friend of ours said that he’s reciting the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech to Martin Luther King, better than Martin Luther King,” he added, referencing the iconic speech his father recited at the annual march since 1971.

What stood out in every commenter’s remarks Friday was the steadfast dedication and love with which Watkins approached every aspect of his life. He poured himself into his ministry, his advocacy, his family and even his cooking, which received praise from more than a few of the speakers.

“Everyone knows about the Martin Luther King speeches that he’s done, that he’s married hundreds if not thousands, that he was a prison and hospital chaplain,” his son Percy Watkins III said. “But the thing for me, and I think for my mother, my brothers, the grandkids, the great-grandkids, is that he just had this immeasurable love and passion for his kids.”

Percy Watkins III went on to say his father was uniquely involved in their lives, spending hours playing with them as children, then cheering them on as their interests developed and eventually passing that love on to their kids and grandchildren.

“Every single time I’d go see him, boy, he would just light up,” Percy Watkins III said. “He loved his kids, loved his grandkids, loved his great-grandkids. … They don’t grow ‘em like that anymore.”

Former Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Gary Livingston, MLK Center Executive Director Freda Gandy and Mayor Lisa Brown were among the many speakers representing the factions of Spokane life Watkins worked tirelessly to improve.

“He led with integrity and moral authority,” Brown said. “His grace, his warmth, all of that mattered, but it was that rock, that foundation of his moral authority that also resonated with anyone he came in contact with.”

Brown read a salutation she issued to Watkins for “the lasting impact he has left on our community” since his arrival in 1961, when he was a young airman stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base.

In addition to his leadership of his congregation, Watkins spent his life on the front lines of efforts to diversify and improve practices within local law enforcement agencies, schools and other public institutions.

Livingston described Watkins as the “most valuable consultant, a go-to mentor, community liaison and, most importantly, a very dear friend.” The two had a relationship for over 25 years after Watkins organized a meeting with the African American Ministerial Alliance for Livingston within a month of him taking the job.

He said he often reflects on one of Watkins’ favorite sayings: “It’s always the right time to do the right thing.’

“This was not just a phase he spoke, it was the principle by which he lived,” Livingston said. “To him, doing the right thing was never a matter of timing, convenience or popularity. It was a constant call to action, rooted in love, justice and, for him personally, his faith.”

“Have we ever met a more impactful and yet so unassuming man?” Livingston added.

For Gandy, Watkins was a mentor, confidant, friend and the driving force behind her decision to stay in Spokane well longer than she originally intended. She credits him for molding her into the leader she is today.

A Missouri transplant, Gandy said she moved here to go to school to become a school counselor and intended to move to Atlanta relatively quickly. But she fell in love with the mission of the MLK Center after visiting with her son to do some volunteer work as part of her education.

“Happy believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself,” Gandy said, holding back tears. “He said to me one day, ‘You’re going to be the executive director. I said, ‘I don’t know about all that.’”

Watkins persisted, telling Gandy that Spokane needed her to stay. Stay she did, and in 2010, she took over the top role for the community resource center.

“He taught me everything I needed to know about keeping his legacy going, Ivan Bush’s legacy going with the MLK Day march and rally,” Gandy said, referencing Watkin’s ally, friend and march co-founder who died last year. “I hung on their coattails for years, just learning, and they showed me the way.”

In addition to his leadership and advocacy, John Watkins said his father left a lasting impact as someone who could “soften people’s hearts and bring about a laugh during tough times.”

He said the voicemail for his father’s office line was a reflection of Watkins’ approach, then gave his best impression of his father’s unavailable message that ended with “If you find yourself at a fork in the road, pick it up, put it back in the kitchen drawer.”

Paul Watkins, brother to John and Percy, said even after years, he always felt inspired hearing his father speak at an event or lead a congregation.

He often reflects on one saying he heard his father rattle off several times over the years: “Whether you’re a pine tree on the top of the hill or a shrub in the valley, be the very best shrub you can be.”

James Watkins, the youngest son who took on his father’s pastoral role at New Hope in 2018, concluded the ceremony with a eulogy.

He recounted times spent with his father working in the church, the high standard he set for his family as they were kids and how his life’s work was all made possible through the support of his wife of 61 years, Etta Jean Watkins.

“As a community leader, I think about all the great things he did,” James Watkins said. “But none of them were as great as what he did, personally, for me at home and in being my father.”

James Watkins continued by telling the story of Elisha and his mentor Elijah, with the former Old Testament prophet following Elijah on his missions to Gilgal, Bethel, Jericho and the banks of the Jordan River despite his mentor’s commands to the contrary.

“He said ‘As the Lord lives and as your soul lives, I will not leave you,’” James Watkins said, reciting Elisha’s response to each command.

Upon arriving at the river, Elijah is swept up into heaven in a whirlwind, the story goes.

Just before his death, Elisha requests and receives a “double portion” of Elijah’s spirit. The mentee, now with a fortified calling and followers of his own, parts the river and goes on to perform miracles around Israel.

James Watkins said like Elijah, his father was called up after going through “difficult times in this land.” In the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, Watkins set up a humanities coalition in North Idaho to stand up to the growing Aryan Nations footprint in the region, his son recalled.

“He went wherever he was needed, wherever his voice could be used, wherever his name could be used to better a situation, wherever his reputation, wherever his love could help somebody,” James Watkins said. “That’s what he did. Like Elisha, he was a miracle worker. God bestowed something on him.”

The lesson also reflects their own relationship, James Watkins said, despite his vows throughout childhood that he would not follow in his father’s footsteps and become a preacher.

He said he originally started following the elder Watkins out of fear for his dad’s safety, but then it grew into a calling.

“When Elisha asked for a double, he wasn’t being arrogant, he wasn’t asking for material things, he wasn’t asking to be greater than Elijah,” James Watkins said. “All he was doing is saying, ‘Elijah, I just want to be the caretaker of your destiny. I want to be the caretaker, a man for your legacy.’”

The eulogy concluded with a call to action for everyone in attendance to become that caretaker of Watkins’ legacy and life’s work, as his son James Watkins committed to doing the same.

Watkins was a man who “dreamed ridiculous dreams,” his son said – dreams that others thought were crazy, couldn’t work or were just straight-up impossible.

But that drive, and that optimism, directly led to the good Watkins poured into the world, his son said.

“If I could leave you with one thing that my father instilled in me,” James Watkins said, “it is to dream a ridiculous dream when you go home tonight.”