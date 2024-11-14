Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ernesto G. Aguilar and Mislena G. Garcia, both of Spokane.

Nathen R. Brock and Rylie L. Christensen, both of Spokane.

Jesus M. Gonzalez Flores, of Spokane, and Jennyfer K. Lopez Rolon, of Spokane Valley.

Cesar C. Olarte and Melissa S.I. Jaurigue, both of Cheney.

Marshall J. Falk and Jennifer L.A. Schimmels, both of Spokane.

Bradley D. Underhill and Maria S. Wyman, both of Deer Park.

Keith J. Walden and Jordan L. Walsh, both of Spokane.

Barry A. Thomas and Louis P. Allard, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Heather D. Blackwell, 46; $500 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Rachel M. Campbell, 36; 31 days in jail converted to 30 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of reckless endangerment.

Jody D. Cochran, 39; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Jimmy M. Daniels, 51; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Ethan E. Fechner, 21; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Matthew B. Granger, 37; nine days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with license suspended.

Lindsay A. Kelly, 37; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Aniece M. Hammons, 21; $750 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Michael S, Knerr, 26; 17 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass and false statement to a public servant.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kieran A. Murphy, 25; 60 days in jail converted to 30 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of hit and run of an unattended vehicle and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Jeffery Smith

Thomas Anderson, $143 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Jacob Hughes, four days in jail with four days credit for time served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.