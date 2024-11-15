50 years ago in Expo history: Final fair attendance figures were in, and with them stats on tourists

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The final Expo ’74 attendance statistics revealed that – not surprisingly – most of the visitors came from Washington.

The fair’s home state accounted for about 3 million of the 5.1 million visitors, or almost 54% . California came in second, with about 11.5%. Oregon followed with 6.1%, Idaho with 5.3% and Montana with 3.8% .

British Columbia accounted for 4.5% , with Alberta at 3% .

Attendance declined with distance. For instance, all of the Atlantic states combined accounted for 2% .

The final paid attendance number was fixed at 5,187,826. Yet because children under 6 were admitted free, the estimated total attendance was about 5.7 million, or about “1 million more visitors than projected,” the Chronicle reported.

From 100 years ago: The “Imperial Wizard” of the Ku Klux Klan was expected to arrive in Spokane for a lecture and banquet in the evening. He was making a tour of all the Klans in the U.S.

The topic of his speech: “The Ideals, Principles and Program of the Klan.”

About 1,000 local members of the Klan were expected to attend.

A “picked group” of 50 was expected to attend a banquet given in his honor by the Scottish Rite Masons at the Masonic Temple.

